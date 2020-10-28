Trend vs Flat - page 14
I note that no one is forcing anyone to read his comments.and I have only seen profits on the forum from one man - Lesorub ... Yes he trades in nets... But the result is there) I advise you to look at his comments if you are looking for profit.
Yf cr
On the screenshot is a weekly trend. Now from his point of view it is a flat, but I have drawn daily trends on this flat with my hands. I can do the same with the same indicator, changing the settings slightly.
And it may go down or up - and the flat will magically become a trend or vice versa ...
Another one you "saw a profit" from, the Singaporean) Before reload recommended him) lol
Nevertheless, in the end he managed to withdraw his initial deposit and some extra. even though he lost enough.
It happens, there are no victories without defeats. he who makes no mistakes achieves nothing.
A flat will magically become a trend, or vice versa...
Not magically at all. But since you have come to such a conclusion with your mind, you are the closest to the truth.)Price simply does not have an unambiguous direction, because if it did, someone over 15-20 years would have found a way to determine it. If no one is able to determine it even for the next second, it simply does not exist.
Mistakes depend on where... ) Cost a lot of money everywhere, though, yeah.
Yf cr.
I will try that as well
and so on ;)
The most logical definition of a FLET:
A flat is a market condition when TREND indicators on the main chart show DIFFERENT price directions.
Where "main chart" is the chart which the Trader has given the most importance in determining the direction of the TREND.
Why this caveat? Simply, for some traders, the MAIN chart is a 4-hour chart, while for other traders - 8-hour chart ... or daily chart ... or maybe even a weekly chart ...
For the trader - the most important thing is that the strategy gives a STABILIZED profit, not the reasoning of the correct identification of the trend ...
EXAMPLE:
Ind. 3 and 7 down and ind.4 up = this is the definition of a flat...
logically
but by some strange coincidence, the averaging will command the parade, and the strongest
which in turn will mean almost perpetual flatness with a wide front
Yeah, it was kind of a plus there on the bidding itself. and on the "project" a major and very solid one, huh))
Mistakes depend on where... ) Although they cost a lot everywhere, yes.
Does the post have anything to do with the topic of the Forum thread?
logically
but by a strange coincidence, the parade will be commanded by an averaging, and the strongest
