Trend vs Flat - page 14

CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
I note that no one is forcing anyone to read his comments.and I have only seen profits on the forum from one man - Lesorub ... Yes he trades in nets... But the result is there) I advise you to look at his comments if you are looking for profit.
Another one you've "seen profit" from, from "Singaporean") Before "reload" recommended him) lol
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Yf cr

On the screenshot is a weekly trend. Now from his point of view it is a flat, but I have drawn daily trends on this flat with my hands. I can do the same with the same indicator, changing the settings slightly.

And it may go down or up - and the flat will magically become a trend or vice versa ...

 
onedollarusd:
Another one you "saw a profit" from, the Singaporean) Before reload recommended him) lol

Nevertheless, in the end he managed to withdraw his initial deposit and some extra. even though he lost enough.

It happens, there are no victories without defeats. he who makes no mistakes achieves nothing.

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

A flat will magically become a trend, or vice versa...

Not magically at all. But since you have come to such a conclusion with your mind, you are the closest to the truth.)

Price simply does not have an unambiguous direction, because if it did, someone over 15-20 years would have found a way to determine it. If no one is able to determine it even for the next second, it simply does not exist.
So, the market exhibits only fluctuations and nothing else. The difference between the weak and strong fluctuations can be stronger and weaker.

So the only question is what characteristics distinguish strong and weak fluctuations. And the direction of the drift of these oscillations gives the concept of a trend. But as a matter of fact, a trend is born initially by random fluctuations, it makes no sense to find out where the price will be at any given moment.
It only remains to find a way to respond to these fluctuations in the most optimal way. This will be the answer to the question of where and how to open orders to make a profit.
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:

Yeah, there was kind of a plus in the bidding itself. And on the "project" the main and very solid one, huh))

Mistakes depend on where... ) Cost a lot of money everywhere, though, yeah.

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

Yf cr.

I will try that as well

and so on ;)

 
Serqey Nikitin:

The most logical definition of a FLET:

A flat is a market condition when TREND indicators on the main chart show DIFFERENT price directions.

Where "main chart" is the chart which the Trader has given the most importance in determining the direction of the TREND.

Why this caveat? Simply, for some traders, the MAIN chart is a 4-hour chart, while for other traders - 8-hour chart ... or daily chart ... or maybe even a weekly chart ...


For the trader - the most important thing is that the strategy gives a STABILIZED profit, not the reasoning of the correct identification of the trend ...


EXAMPLE:


Ind. 3 and 7 down and ind.4 up = this is the definition of a flat...

logically

but by some strange coincidence, the averaging will command the parade, and the strongest

which in turn will mean almost perpetual flatness with a wide front

 
onedollarusd:
Yeah, it was kind of a plus there on the bidding itself. and on the "project" a major and very solid one, huh))

Mistakes depend on where... ) Although they cost a lot everywhere, yes.

Does the post have anything to do with the topic of the Forum thread?

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

logically

but by a strange coincidence, the parade will be commanded by an averaging, and the strongest

Where are you open to now?

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

Where are you open to now?

dropping
