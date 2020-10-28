Trend vs Flat - page 21

New comment
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

compare

this is today.

;)

"a sizzling Herald."

 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:

"a sour grapes."

cool

and the file is also good.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

cool

and the file is good, too.

Notice the balance graphs are fractal in their characteristics.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

cool

and the file is also good.

"deep blue bottom" chart.

 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:

"deep blue bottom" chart

where did you put the chart screenshots?

I spent a week trying to prioritize my trades.

Sometimes you just don't have to buy or sell.

well, thank you!

Sync by honeybunny

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Where did you put the screenshots from the chart?

I spent a week looking for the priority of deals

Sometimes you just don't have to buy or sell.

Well, thank you!

Got it

That's not it, Renat... that's not what you're doing. You're looking for the wrong thing.
 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
That's not it, Renat... that's not what you're doing. You're looking for the wrong thing.

that's it.

did you take a screenshot of the tester at the beginning of the thread?

It's small, but there's a little bit of a hole in the balancer.

I was looking for the cause of that thing.

ewww....

found it ;))))

just a great signal, iron, 100-odd, 100 per cent !!!
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

that's it.

did you take a screenshot of the tester at the beginning of the thread?

It's small, but there's a little bit of a hole in the balancer.

I was looking for the cause of that thing.

ewww!....

found ;))))

just a great signal, iron, 100-odd, 100 per cent !!!

it's your usual super secret?)

is it this one by any chance?)

(order opening happens when focus (zero point) is in red zone)

 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:

is it your usual super-secret thing?)

is it this one by any chance?)

(opening of orders happens so that the focus (zero point) is in the red zone)

Was looking for a way to cut out the nastiness,

i.e. had to find the actual pivot point,

which will tell you the real direction of the trend


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

looking for a way to cut out the bollocks,

i.e. you had to find the actual turning point,

that will tell you the actual direction of the trend


ah... again with the direction... I see.)

You will spend the rest of your life looking for a direction and you won't find it)))

Guaranteed 100%)

1...141516171819202122232425262728...43
New comment