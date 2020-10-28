Trend vs Flat - page 13
I can't believe it...tinny......
1.5 days on the test. Then a week on demozit and a flush. Then a mistake and excuses. Anything new?
Come on, give it up already. Get cured of your ludomania and go to the loading dock. They don't hire people like you at the factory.
I have a nice picture too.
The channel is redrawable and therefore a pittance for such a picture).
1.5 days on the test. Then a week on demozit and a flush. Then a mistake and excuses. Anything new?
Come on, give it up already. Get cured of your ludomania and go to the loading dock. You don't get hired in a factory.
Do you know how old he is? Maybe he has a pension. Then it's a good place to have fun when you're bored.)
The channel is redrawable and therefore a pittance for such a picture).
So it wasn't even a joke, but a whole sarcasm, in slang language - a stele. That's why I asked the author to provide at least a demo account. And I have a hundred more pictures, but they have nothing to do with reality.
Having a clear and concise definition of trend and flat in practice certainly gives a great advantage to traders.
The most logical definition of a FLET:
A flat is a market condition when TREND indicators on the main chart show DIFFERENT price directions.
Where the "main chart" is the chart which the Trader has given the most importance in determining the TREND direction.
Why this caveat? Simply, for some traders, the MAIN chart is a 4-hour chart, while for other traders - 8-hour chart ... or daily chart ... or maybe even a weekly chart ...
For a trader, the most important thing is that the strategy gives a STABILIZED profit, rather than talking about identifying the correct trend...
EXAMPLE:
Ind. 3 and 7 down and ind.4 up = this is the definition of a flat...
You are partly right as are most on this forum.
For a Trader, the most important thing is that the strategy should produce STABLE profits, not reasoning about the correct trend detection...
EXAMPLE:
Ind. If you don't know what's going on in your trading ... If you don't know what's going on in your trading ...
What's your inconsistency, where's your stable profit? You're just speculating about the right/wrong trend, you're really pissing everybody off, me first of all, why are you putting your market indices everywhere? If they make profit, show me where it is, if not, just say so, I feel like there should be profit here ... Get real.
You have a discrepancy, where are your stable profits? If there's a profit in them, show me where it is and if not, tell me where it is. If they make profit, show me where it is, if not, just say so, I feel like there should be profit here ... Get real
I note that no one is forcing anyone to read his comments.and I have only seen profits on the forum from one man - Lesorub ... Yes he trades in nets... But the result is) I advise if you're looking for profit to look at his comments.
don't give a shit.
a near-zero deviation from the average is a flat
Then what is a deviation close to zero: 1p, 10p, 100p, 1000p ...?