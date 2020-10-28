Trend vs Flat - page 27
I already did what you showed me here a long time ago. And what took you a year to do, I did in one single parameter.
So what of it? Nothing. The matter is not the indicator but opening and closing of orders.
What I meant by "for those with sense" is that you've found a way to distinguish between a buy and a sell, so what? Has this made the price less random?
No.
No. The nice picture without the principles of the order system that turns everything in the black is an empty shell.
You may show your trading principles.
Just show me a picture and that's it.
You don't have one.
and there's already...
stupid (!!!) - buy on the blue and sell on the red.
What kind of order system?
order system only indicates errors, nothing more
it appears because the system starts buying in a flat and cuts while trending, or vice versa.
I don't have that kind of separation.
There, the whole strategy consists of two lines - sell high, buy low, signal by the indicator, it already has all the necessary mathematics, the formulae.
look closely - the sell is already higher than the Buy, everything is drawn // you don't have such a signal on the screen, it's higher/lower
show me such a picture?
you can't
there is only one order in action at any one time
i got you on the indy and also on the stt.
adieu, dry your oars, comrade.
;)))
you better watch it, that's all you have to say.
my sell is blue and your buy is red - vice versa.
.
oopsaaa one single parameter change and bang - i have no false signals and no lag - because it's statistics, not your formula)
go ahead Don Quixote)
you'd better watch it, that's all you're saying.
my sell is blue and your buy is red - it's the other way round.
.
You're not gonna believe this.
The inductor doesn't have a single parameter.
again - where do you have the sell above the bai?
;))))
That's why you have so many false signals.
And if I don't have something in my picture, look at the time on the chart - the scales are different.
Although I ... compared to you - "genius")
it will work fine onall timeframes, including ticks
If you show a signal to sell above the Buy, then we'll talk.
;)))
who says you're right? a guess?
And what is "sell above the Buy"? What are you talking about?
when the sell is higher than the buy, we have a positive Equity, i.e. profit.)
This is confirmed by this picture:
I circled it for you on your screenshot.
Look closely there.
All right, Mr. "Sell-slash-boy", why argue with you?
You don't have a spread, you earn a million from zero, the profit goes before you open orders ...
What can I say, at least you have enough money for vodka - that's good)
I don't drink vodka, only cognac.
You should correct your mistakes in the strategy and the indicator.
You can't show it and tell others about it yet.better than some, but still not the limit of my dreams....