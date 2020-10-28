Trend vs Flat - page 10

Renat Akhtyamov:

Genghis, you wrote very cool.

It seems to me that if the price doesn't change, i.e. is stable, then that's kind of the end of the game.

Soros only got lucky once in his life and made a couple of billion,
There are guys who get quotes faster than a broker and make 10000% overnight on this broker and now imagine if you do it all the time... you could run a small state crisis from your computer)))
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

there's no such thing.

if you rule, you rule

;)

Yeah, tell the polite ones that)
But unfortunately it will be too late...
 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
noooo.

you probably don't quite get it.

That system is built on a lead.

But .

Turns out .

that he didn't need to get ahead of the fucking curve.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

https://ria.ru/20191116/1560920348.html

yeah) read it at your leisure)

Renat Akhtyamov:

so leading doesn't really do much))

I've got this one.

You get into the tunnel, it's fine.)

But that's me... It's probably cooler for you.)

 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:


I've got this one working.

You get into the tunnel, it's fine)


I take it that the criterion "there is a hit in the tunnel" counts when the price comes from the edge of the tunnel to the centre?

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

Not really...
It's very difficult to guess.
The centre itself is unrealistic, of course...
It can be anywhere and anytime.
In order to get to it, you have to open before it is formed and open in the trend, necessarily limiting your profit...
You may be right, I would not be surprised if you try to fill it with an appropriate order.
 
I get up in the night, I run a program and I see:

0 05:50:46.898 EURUSD,M5: General error. Stop all trading attempts until the circumstances are clarified.

THIS IS ERROR #2.

;))))))))))))))))

PROBABLY LOST...

HA

THEY LOST TO ME ;)

BUT THEY JUST DON'T KNOW THAT THIS MISTAKE CAN CAUSE A HUGE SCANDAL

THEY'LL HAVE TO CALCULATE HOW MUCH THEY'VE BEEN LEAKED....

think about it - it's a brake on the system that will steal their dough

So all the others who work will leak the money!

Well, it's time to get the investigating authorities on their backs, especially since they're my friends.........

 
Alexsandr San:

I'm a little short on supplies, so I'll have to go out for more.

You don't want to drink your father's pension away.

[Deleted]  
khorosh:

You shouldn't drink your father's pension away.

I'm wiping his ass. I don't think he'll mind giving me a bubble.

I get 1,200 rubles for care, so 5 bubbles a month and my teeth are on the shelf.

