Trend vs Flat - page 10
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Genghis, you wrote very cool.
It seems to me that if the price doesn't change, i.e. is stable, then that's kind of the end of the game.
there's no such thing.
if you rule, you rule
;)
Soros got lucky once in his life and made a couple of billion,
noooo.
you probably don't quite get it.
That system is built on a lead.
But .
Turns out .
that he didn't need to get ahead of the fucking curve.
there's no such thing.
if you rule, you rule.
;)
https://ria.ru/20191116/1560920348.html
yeah) read it at your leisure)
Noooo.
You may not have quite figured it out.
That system is built on a lead.
but
it turns out
That the lead is fucking unnecessary.
so leading doesn't really do much))
I've got this one.
You get into the tunnel, it's fine.)
But that's me... It's probably cooler for you.)
I've got this one working.
You get into the tunnel, it's fine)
I take it that the criterion "there is a hit in the tunnel" counts when the price comes from the edge of the tunnel to the centre?
I understand that the criterion "there is a hit in the tunnel" is when the price reaches the centre from the edge of the tunnel?
Yeah tell the polite ones that)
I get up in the night, I run a program and I see:
0 05:50:46.898 EURUSD,M5: General error. Stop all trading attempts until the circumstances are clarified.
THIS IS ERROR #2.
;))))))))))))))))
PROBABLY LOST...
HA
THEY LOST TO ME ;)
BUT THEY JUST DON'T KNOW THAT THIS MISTAKE CAN CAUSE A HUGE SCANDAL
THEY'LL HAVE TO CALCULATE HOW MUCH THEY'VE BEEN LEAKED....
think about it - it's a brake on the system that will steal their dough
So all the others who work will leak the money!
Well, it's time to get the investigating authorities on their backs, especially since they're my friends.........
I'm a little short on supplies, so I'll have to go out for more.
You don't want to drink your father's pension away.
You shouldn't drink your father's pension away.
I'm wiping his ass. I don't think he'll mind giving me a bubble.
I get 1,200 rubles for care, so 5 bubbles a month and my teeth are on the shelf.