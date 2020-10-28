Trend vs Flat - page 2
I wonder if there are people who have found a trend and people who have found a flat...
I wonder which one is right, or each of them is right in his own way?)
what do you mean right? The general definition of the trend - the trend is the main price movement, it can be defined differently, using indicators, market extrema... In fact, the question the speaker put incorrectly.
don't give a shit.
the deviation from the average is close to zero - a flat
Exactly one week ago I found the last error in the formula
now absolutely all strategies have obeyed and all issues have been solved.
the problem called FOREX is solved!
;)
trend:
flat:
trend:
Flat:
it's this yellow square that gets in the way of a flat
from its right side to the end of the received signal (red line) is the lag of the indicator
but otherwise... - yes, it's beautiful on the whole
It is primitive to see only the trend and the corridor. It's like seeing only black or white.
1. trending upwards (line up or corridor upwards).
2. Horizontal corridor.
3. Trending down (line down or corridor down).
4. Transition from up-trend to down-trend.
5. Transition from up trend to horizontal corridor.
Shall we continue?
The formula must have been half a page long since it contained so many errors.
interesting ... there are people who have found a trend and people who have found a flat...
I wonder which one is right, or each one is right in his/her own way?)Maybe we should combine these things by separating them?
The formula must have been half a page long since it contained so many errors.
possibly
but it trades neither flat nor trending
trades the hell out of it.
---
© new-rena
possibly
but it's trading neither flat nor trending.
It's trading in the middle of nowhere.
;)
Wow...
And the increase in volume, was it not without a martin?
Wow...
And the increase in volume, was it not without a martin?
Yeah, you don't need it at all.
3 days on the screen, 5% risk, reinvested
;)
It is primitive to see only the trend and the corridor. It's like seeing only black or white.
1. trending upwards (line up or corridor upwards).
2. Horizontal corridor.
3. Trending down (line down or corridor down).
4. Transition from up-trend to down-trend.
5. Transition from up trend to horizontal corridor.
Shall we continue?