CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:

I wonder if there are people who have found a trend and people who have found a flat...

I wonder which one is right, or each of them is right in his own way?)

what do you mean right? The general definition of the trend - the trend is the main price movement, it can be defined differently, using indicators, market extrema... In fact, the question the speaker put incorrectly.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

don't give a shit.

the deviation from the average is close to zero - a flat

Exactly one week ago I found the last error in the formula

now absolutely all strategies have obeyed and all issues have been solved.

the problem called FOREX is solved!

;)

trend:

flat:

 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:

trend:

Flat:

it's this yellow square that gets in the way of a flat

from its right side to the end of the received signal (red line) is the lag of the indicator

but otherwise... - yes, it's beautiful on the whole


 

It is primitive to see only the trend and the corridor. It's like seeing only black or white.

1. trending upwards (line up or corridor upwards).

2. Horizontal corridor.

3. Trending down (line down or corridor down).

4. Transition from up-trend to down-trend.

5. Transition from up trend to horizontal corridor.

Shall we continue?

The formula must have been half a page long since it contained so many errors.

 
Maybe we should combine these things by separating them?
A flat is still the same trends, just on a smaller scale (fractality).
 
possibly

but it trades neither flat nor trending

trades the hell out of it.

---

© new-rena


 
Wow...

And the increase in volume, was it not without a martin?

 
Yeah, you don't need it at all.

3 days on the screen, 5% risk, reinvested

;)

 
Vasily Belozerov:

It is primitive to see only the trend and the corridor. It's like seeing only black or white.

1. trending upwards (line up or corridor upwards).

2. Horizontal corridor.

3. Trending down (line down or corridor down).

4. Transition from up-trend to down-trend.

5. Transition from up trend to horizontal corridor.

Shall we continue?

The list goes on and on in the same vein, as well as testing MA trading with thousands of variants. There are no results in either case, so there is no point in continuing unless you ultimately aim to summarize what has been said.
