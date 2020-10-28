Trend vs Flat - page 28

Renat Akhtyamov:

Kesh, how about this?


thanks for the good point! //didn't let you rest on what you've got

Did you learn to colour pictures as a child?

 
khorosh:

Did you learn to colour pictures as a child?

Do you like it?

A simple 30 line MQL indicator.

that's what it is, formulae

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I don't drink vodka, only cognac.

but correct your mistakes in the strategy and with the turkey.

You can't show it and tell others about it.

better than some, but still not the limit of dreams....

Sometimes you're carried away, though)

You don't want to say it like a human being - a signal to sell on retracement, or else you're a "sell-slash-boy")

I've reread it for the tenth time and finally understood what you're trying to say)

But if it's not a "sell-out" but a reversal to buy, then what? You have to correct the formula again?

 
there's enough history there to know everything's ok

and this....

I've forgotten what a correction is.

It's thinking.

No statistics really, threw them away for lack of use

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

like it?

A regular 30-line MQL indicator.

that's what it is, formulae.

Make the thickness of the coloured sections the same as the original grey line, then maybe I'll believe it).

 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
Maybe the figure is not very informative, but it seems to me that it shows one important detail - volatility decay, and if these are three different situations, then the volatility decay in the flat, the decay in the down trend and the decay in the up trend.
All three variants have a definite reverse expansion of the ox. And none of the variants will knowingly give an exact prediction in which direction. But it is not necessary to make a profit either.

Anatoly, all three variants are consolidation, and not after, but BEFORE the movement.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

there's enough history there to know that all is well.

And that's....

I've forgotten what a correction is.

It's thinking on its own.

I don't really have any statistics, I threw them away.

why so many false signals (marked with circles) ? a lot of potential losses (marked with lines) and huge ones.

khorosh:

Make the thickness of the coloured sections the same as the original grey line, then maybe I'll believe it).

please

It's just that it's hard to see now.

 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:

Why so many false signals (marked with circles) ? a lot of potential losses (marked with lines) and huge ones.

red is sell, not like yours.

Just open a trade virtually and it will close in the black ;)

once again you've screwed up something you can't do with your life ;))))

Forget about the statistics, it only slows the signal, and then the sell opens below the bey, which leads to the spread going into the market pocket and not into yours ;)

and after that - of course, the tambourine starts - the order system, what are you talking about, the spread should not be given away ....

 
onedollarusd:

I am a fan of yours now. How is the spread deposited in your pocket already? And that the spread has real value, is it not "air" in fact... ?)

if you look at the months, everything between the highs and lows, i.e. trends and a lot of flatness, is all spread

which range from zero pips to... well, a lot.

So when the indicator slows down, the selling starts where it's time to buy

and buying at the point where it's time to sell

it is precisely at this moment, i.e. at the moment of the signal formation, it turns out that the trader loses money

and if this signal starts to switch repeatedly from selling to buying and vice versa, we lose a lot of money

the question is how to do the opposite?

The opposite - you need to buy at the right time and sell at the right time, i.e. to be able to determine the price reversal point mathematically, at least one step earlier.

that's exactly what i was trying to explain to the comrade

he understood, but not immediately

it's hard to get a signal that doesn't lag.

at least on this forum, I haven't seen anyone in 10 years so far.

