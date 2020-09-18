On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Martin CHEguevara:
Во первых как же приятно что есть такие люди как вы!)
...
Thank you.
It's not quite like that. More precisely, not at all. I will show you a real time trick.As of 00:00 Moscow time on 03.01.2020 let's plot the last half of the day in M5 tf, namely eurodollar (ED) and pounddollar (PD).
In some shamanistic way we also plot two additional curves: EDq and PDq. Having the following properties: their correlation coefficient corr(EDq, PDq) = 1. Strictly, let us note, not approximated, but bluntly exactly 1.
Thus, they can serve as reference curves (give us a point of reference, so to speak). What we see: that ED is more downwardly deviated from EDq than PD is from PDq. I won't write the numbers, you can see everything on the charts.
Conclusion: we open a pair of deals: buy EURUSD on volume 8, and simultaneously sell GBPUSD on volume 3 (why - because the volatilities of EDq and PDq are so correlated). And let's wait for the profit.
P.S. I expect an explosion of shouting, that there will be no profit. However, the trick, we note, is demonstrated in real time. Let's see.
Thank you.
It's not quite like that. More precisely, not at all. Let me show the trick in real time.As of 00:00 Moscow time on 03.01.2020 let's plot the last half of the day in the M5 tf, namely the Eurodollar (ED) and the Pounddollar (PD).
In some shamanistic way we also plot two additional curves: EDq and PDq. Having the following properties: their correlation coefficient corr(EDq, PDq) = 1. Strictly, let us note, not approximated, but bluntly exactly 1.
Thus, they can serve as reference curves (give us a point of reference, so to speak). What we see: that ED is more downwardly deviated from EDq than PD is from PDq. I won't write numbers, you can see everything on the charts.
Conclusion: we open a pair of deals: buy EURUSD on volume 8, and simultaneously sell GBPUSD on volume 3 (why - because the volatilities of EDq and PDq are so correlated). And let's wait for the profit.
P.S. I anticipate an explosion of shouting on the theme that there will be no profit. However, the trick, we note, is demonstrated in real time. Let's see.
That's brilliant! Only I remember that I read something similar somewhere. You have not written about it in this forum before?
Genius! Only I remember reading something similar somewhere. You haven't written about it on this forum before?
Yes, that's right. You recall this thread: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/277305
The general ideas are the same. The realization is qualitatively stronger, for additional curves in the shown focus are absolutely correlated and there is no difference between their movements, not even a fraction of a pip. It should be noted, that the trick has succeeded in that branch too. Now it will be even more successful. The way of drawing "additional curves" is based on coordinate transformations similar to the shown transition to EN quote currency.
Yes, that's right. You remember this thread: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/277305
The general ideas are the same. The realization is qualitatively stronger, for in the focus given now the additional curves are absolutely correlated, and there is no difference between their movements, not even a fraction of a pip. It should be noted, that the trick has succeeded in that branch too. Now it will succeed all the more so.
Why haven't you made a couple of lemons in two years?
Why haven't you made a couple of million in two years?
Your statement is so emphatic, as if you know for sure. It looks silly.
To do this, in addition to the 5 minutes and the phrase "waiting for profit", you also need to know the concept of a trend.
More like your new branch looks like this. Decided to have a little more muckraking?
Yes, that's right. You remember this thread: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/277305
The general ideas are the same. Its realization is qualitatively stronger, because additional curves in the shown focus are absolutely correlated, and there is no difference between their movements, not even a fraction of a pip. It should be noted, that the trick has succeeded in that branch too. Now it will be even more successful. The way of drawing "additional curves" is based on coordinate transformations similar to the shown transition to the currency of EN quote.
I see, then, my respects. I respect such talented people who are able to create masterpieces using relatively simple tricks and basic information which is accessible to all on the surface. I wish you much success in the New Year! And do not pay attention to the local mutts, because they yapping is the only thing they know how to do. )