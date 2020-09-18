On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 100
If no one can figure out the TS and replicate the results, it will be the most useless branch after machine learning
Generally speaking - the thread is about unequal probability, which is equal.
People are beginning to see the light. That's reassuring. :)
I finally settled on one of the variants of my indicator for pair trading. It's been about half an hour since I entered, and I'm already making a profit.
13.00 is a profit.
My ratio is 0.53.
In general Rena is right: "Trade crosses for the rest of the lot."
Doesn't matter much, the system is little sensitive to lot ratio. I gave here a screenshot of equity for two different lot ratios. Qualitatively there is no difference.
What is the "Rest of a lot" in this context? By way of example, if you could)
Well, like the post below, there are 2 positions open with different lots, if you subtract 0.5-0.25=0.25 lot
So take and open one position on EURGBP cross 0.25 lot. All
When do you plan to close it, do you have any technique?
P.S. The most difficult thing in trading is to exit the market.
Got it, thanks! But I don't agree))
These couples have different "potentials" - potentialities at the current moment in time. I take them into account, and you know, all is well ))
Yes I have already given examples that trading one cross is no different from trading its major.