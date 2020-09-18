On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 11
I used to make an indicator like this for pair trading.
Please demonstrate a trade in real time on the readings of this wonderful indicator, as I do?
Hang on the EurGbp chart, in which case
It comes to mind: We'll hang them later, but in the meantime we'll promise them whatever they want).
No, I've given up steam trading. I don't want to do it anymore, it's not the best way to make money).
It's not my topic, it's TC's, let him catch it.
You can tell us how to do it, can't you?
The deals went into the black.
Current state of affairs:
Preparing to lock in profits in the near future.
... pair trading ... is far from the best way to make money).
Let me disagree with you. It is one of the most reliable and in that sense the best way. If you know how to prepare it properly.
I used to make this indicator for pair trading. If you move the vertical line, the anchor point changes along with it, where the spread is zero. MathAbs(Spead) is displayed on the chart.
By the way, the grid is plotted there, the grid step can be changed with an external variable. The vertical indicator scale in dollars for 0.1 lot is shown in the screenshot. The lot can also be set in an external variable. Immediately we see the potential profit in dollars).
You better go with the semiautomatic. Stay out of this. Didn't touch you at all.
We've got the packman all worked out, but you've got questions
Well, when you make more money, then we'll talk.)