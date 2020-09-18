On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 12

New comment
[Deleted]  
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

We've got the packman all worked out, but you've got questions

What kind of questions? I'm curious.
[Deleted]  
Vladimir Baskakov:
Like what? It's interesting.

tell it like it is. Everyone, in detail. Otherwise you don't p-i.

[Deleted]  
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

tell it like it is. Everyone, in detail. Otherwise you don't p-i.

Oh, in that sense. I don't deal with bellybuttons. I'm not raised that way. Sorry
[Deleted]  
Vladimir Baskakov:
Oh, in that sense. I don't deal with bellybuttons. I'm not raised that way. Sorry

Then respect the 2nd clause of the agreement, otherwise you look very uncomfortable.

[Deleted]  
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

then respect the 2nd clause of the agreement, otherwise you look very uncomfortable.

Okay, I will. I don't know what you mean, but I will.
 

Closed trades. The profit is fixed. It is quite good: more than 10% of the deposit.

Earned $290.

Current state of affairs:

 
khorosh:

Well, when you make more money, then we'll talk).

I did. Shall we talk?

[Deleted]  
Mikhael1983:

Closed trades. The profit is fixed. It is quite good: more than 10% of the deposit.

Earned $290.

Current state of affairs:

Respect
 
Mikhael1983:

It's working. Shall we talk?

Bid around for at least six months to eliminate the element of chance.

 
Mikhael1983:

It's working. Talk to you?

Is it a demo account? You have a signal and the volume of trades is similar.

I could be wrong, of course.

1...5678910111213141516171819...184
New comment