On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 10
That's the problem of the TS, not mine. But the optimal entry points are there. How it will determine, I don't know. If he learns, he'll get rich.
It's clear to the horse that the optimal entry points are at zigzag extrema, but you try to catch them in real time rather than on history).
For the sake of clarity, you can discard the "extra curves" altogether and go on to construct the two original curves only:
This representation is fully equivalent to what was depicted earlier. I expect not a simple explosion, but a mad explosion of emotions: how come 8 EURUSD and 3 GBPUSD are completely independent values (it's not completely true), which don't need to converge or diverge or correlate at all, it's stupid to build a trading strategy by considering mutual movement of these two charts... ahem. However, the trades will be in profit, such is the case - let's wait for that (profit), and then continue )
For the sake of clarity, you can discard the "extra curves" altogether and go on to construct the two original curves only:
I've written to you several times, check your bibigonium in the tester. You responded that the tester for suckers and hastily left.
Now you have a new fun, again, without the test and statistics.
after the tester is especially good trading history :-)
nothing to fit the story, then it will trade fine everywhere
I used to make this indicator for pair trading. If you move the vertical line, the anchor point changes along with it, where the spread is zero. MathAbs(Spead) is displayed on the chart.
