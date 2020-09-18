On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 13
Bid around for at least six months to eliminate the element of chance.
Is it a demo account? You have a signal and the volume of trades is similar.
I even attached real-time charts, based on which I traded, and still people can't believe that you can make money unless you have some magic third-party signal... telling )
The spread graph you traded is for December-January.
You made money on the last few points - the spread is about 0.0100-0.0050. The spread up to that point would have taken you out of the market headfirst - the deposit wouldn't have survived a spread 10 times bigger.
And what did you want to say and what reaction did you expect? You can make a profit just by the price difference between price and MA without any manual studies, especially with averaging.
But how long you can make a stable profit with calculated risks and drawdown - this is the subject of the search, and it is interesting because we must take into account a lot of things, besides the elementary spread of crosses.
Please post trade history, indicators, risks per trade, Max DD, % of profitable trades.
You have all that, right? Give us the denouement! You don't want to say that there is no history and this is a one-off performance? :)
Who told you that a few months ago I would have opened trades with the same lot ratios and opening directions? I would have opened differently and still been in the black.
And what did you want to say and what reaction did you expect? You can make a profit simply by the divergence of price and MA without any research with hands, especially with averaging.
But how long you can receive a stable profit with calculated risks and drawdown - this is the subject of the search, and it is interesting because we must take into account a lot of other things, besides the elementary spread of crosses.
Well, you would change the spread formula, but it would still widen during that period - that's the problem.
If you recalculate the calculation formula at each step - the spread would still widen, increasing the loss.
It would be possible if you could trade the SMA chart directly... However, you could open a series of trades equivalent to opening a trade on the SMA, but there would be problems with closing it. Other approaches of such trades will get bogged down by the lag of the SMA. So... nice try, but no.
Be jealous in silence
Give me an example!)
Give me an example!)