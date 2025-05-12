I want to build a PC to work with MT5, what do you advise and why? - page 50
Rather, it is interesting to discuss a particular component.
Is it possible to use it as a silent radiator at a long time of maximum load?
more precisely as a fireplace :-) it also shines and shimmers, chuffs, squelches, hums, quietly whirrs/whistles...except that it doesn't give off sparks :-)
Powerful, obviously.)
Yura, water cooling has a lot of pluses, but there is one minus, which can spoil the motherboard components.
The thing is that you need to cool not only the processor, but also the motherboard. Simple ones warm up slightly and do not need additional
cooling. The case is worse with tricky ones. In short, at first control the elements of the motherboard by hand,
temperature is allowed up to 60-70 degrees, but it is better to keep within 40-50 otherwise will quickly dry up electrolytic capacitors and
as a consequence to fail. Repair of motherboards in most cases is difficult and expensive, it is usually easier to buy a new one.
Thanks for the feedback, thought about it too , there are water heatsinks for SSDs and chipsets.
Thank you!
Ozone will deliver directly to the delivery point, which is located in my house.
I took a monster cooler than yours (RAM-256Gb (4x64), etc. in the same spirit, it's for comparison), which costs 950k in Russian shops.
however, I got it on Alike for 48k.
plus I took a minicomputer (as a server) on i7 - for MT5 for the eyes and consumes electricity is not much:
https://aliexpress.ru/item/32747926428.html?spm=a2g2w.orderdetail.0.0.7c984aa6Vu2L0l& sku_id=12000023776103216
The topic of ECC has not been broached. Does it make sense for sirver? Opinions differ.
one opinion
interesting link
I couldn't find my price.
but look for something like this
Motherboard LGA 2066 MSI X299 PRO with Intel Core i9 10900X Combo DDR4 256GB M.2 mining motherboard motherboard 2066 ATX Desktop New | AliExpress
so look for upgrade kit: board+processor+memory+NVME