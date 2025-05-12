I want to build a PC to work with MT5, what do you advise and why? - page 50

Yuriy Zaytsev #:
Rather, it is interesting to discuss a particular component.

1. Congratulations!


What are the transport features of such a system unit?

  • Weight.
  • If you put it in a car, what position should you put it in so that the internal parts don't get torn off on a pit/bump?
  • At night in complete silence, can your ears hear the switching on and off of the computer?
  • Service life of the SLWR?
  • Is it possible to use it as a silent heatsink under heavy load for a long time?
 
fxsaber #:
Is it possible to use it as a silent radiator at a long time of maximum load?

more precisely as a fireplace :-) it also shines and shimmers, chuffs, squelches, hums, quietly whirrs/whistles...except that it doesn't give off sparks :-)

JRandomTrader #:

Powerful, obviously.)

There are other graphics cards and services for powerful. This one is more for gaming and streaming. But it's more convenient to play games on a console, if just for fun.
 
Alexander Sevastyanov #:

Yura, water cooling has a lot of pluses, but there is one minus, which can spoil the motherboard components.
The thing is that you need to cool not only the processor, but also the motherboard. Simple ones warm up slightly and do not need additional
cooling. The case is worse with tricky ones. In short, at first control the elements of the motherboard by hand,
temperature is allowed up to 60-70 degrees, but it is better to keep within 40-50 otherwise will quickly dry up electrolytic capacitors and
as a consequence to fail. Repair of motherboards in most cases is difficult and expensive, it is usually easier to buy a new one.

Thanks for the feedback, thought about it too , there are water heatsinks for SSDs and chipsets.




 
Thank you!

Ozone will deliver directly to the delivery point, which is located in my house.

 
The subject of the E.S.S. is not broached. Does it make sense for sirver? Opinions differ.
 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

Crossed 400k
What can you do, $ has hit 100, and there's no reason for it to stop.
Money earned on the stock market is spent more easily than when digging trenches, laying asphalt or working a double shift at a factory.

I took a monster cooler than yours (RAM-256Gb (4x64), etc. in the same spirit, it's for comparison), which costs 950k in Russian shops.

however, I got it on Alike for 48k.

---

plus I took a minicomputer (as a server) on i7 - for MT5 for the eyes and consumes electricity is not much:

----

ahahahahaha

G1G2G3 #:
The topic of ECC has not been broached. Does it make sense for sirver? Opinions differ.
  1. Google didn't use ECC when they built their servers in 1999.
  2. Most RAM errors are systematic errors, not random errors.
  3. RAM errors are rare because the hardware has improved.
  4. If ECC memory was really important, it would be used everywhere, not just in servers. Paying for this kind of optional stuff is clearly too questionable.


one opinion

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

I took a monster cooler than yours (RAM-256Gb (4x64) etc. in the same spirit, this is for comparison), which costs 950k in Russian shops

However, I got it on Alike for 48k.


interesting link

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:


interesting link

I couldn't find my price.

but look for something like this

so look for upgrade kit: board+processor+memory+NVME

