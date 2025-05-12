I want to build a PC to work with MT5, what do you advise and why? - page 48
I worked about 10 years ago in one office, they sold gamers old Xeon 54xx from the upgrade of our servers immediately with adapters for conventional mothers.
Great solution, I'm still running on L5420 and no problems.
Decision for 10$ to change an old Pentium or Core2Duo on socket 775 to Xeon 54xx. correct. Performance at the level of i5, in multithreading at the level of i7, of course not the latest models, but from such an upgrade gain in 2-4 times in speed. Video 4k pulls, I do not play toys.
BIOS reflashing is mandatory. check the "motherboard" for compatibility too.
Finally, I bought the configuration in parts, I started with the choice of chipset then motherboard, on resources wanted to get the maximum possible values and accordingly on the financial possibilities.
There was also a task to make water cooling with which I have not previously encountered, because of the irresistible desire to get silence and makimalnym cooling efficiency.
Had to dive into the Internet and try to dive into the topic, it was very interesting. In the base there were two options to take a ready-made solution or choose a custom variant.
After studying the topic, the choice fell on the custom variant, the pros and cons of both options can be discussed a lot.
Fans Thermaltake under water cooling 120 with rubberised seats, which will get rid of vibration, though where the vibration at speeds of 500-700.
It took me quite a while to choose a waterblock for my CPU.
After studying the topic, water blocks with backlight were put aside and the choice fell on two massive water heatsinks.
Watercool Heatkiller IV Pro full nickel
ICE-DWB12
Theguys who have eaten more than one dog in this business, advised ICE-DWB12
The choice between hard and soft tubes fell on soft, easier installation, although they say that the tubes get cloudy over time.
I chose the pump and radiator from Thermaltake, I chose it based on the reviews, and I got approving [√] from the bisons of water craftsmen.
It should be noted that I did not expect that I could quickly find everything I needed for my water system.
Special pleasure was experienced during the selection of the case for the new PC, the choice fell on a very large case, 483x423x752, now will be a great nightstand near the table, the top surface can try to use,
but only if no fans are installed on the top of the case.
The choice of monitor was simple, the criteria is 4K, watching films and games, the resolution is not less than 3840×2160, the screen diagonal 32, on a small screen to trade and work difficult.
As for SSD, it is a very expensive item, but the choice fell on the top fast SDD, the truth will not be the effect when working with a lot of small files, but when working with large files take off decent
which is important for me, because working with large databases is part of the task.
---
ASUS Motherboard ROG STRIX Z790-E GAMING WIFI, ATX
Intel Core i9-13900K BOX processor (without cooler)
Kingston Fury KF560C40BBK1-32GBg 4x32GB RAM (KF560C40BBK2)
MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GAMING X [GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GAMING X 16G] graphics card
32" Philips 329P9H/00 Monitor
Computer case Thermaltake The Tower 900 CA-1H1-00F1WN-00 /Black/Win/SGCC(6019), Black (CA-1H1-00F1WN-00)
---- custom water cooling
Thermaltake SWAFAN 12 RGB 3 Pack Fan (CL-F137-PL12SW-A)
Thermaltake Pacific PR12-D5 Plus LWR tank with pump
Radiator for Thermaltake Pacific CL360 Plus RGB Radiator
Radiator for MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GAMING X
Waterblock for Intel Core i9-13900K BOX, ICE-DWB12
Bykski soft pipe fitting kit, 90 degree, plug, water valve, hose fitting, 13/16/19 mm OD pipes for PC water cooling
---
For aesthetics a little visualisation of the components.
And how much did it cost?
Have you evaluated the rationality of it, or is it just a toy to treat yourself?
Rather, it is interesting to discuss a particular component.
everything that lights up should be switched off, everything that buzzes and chuffs should be muted :-)
I would budget to take 2 computers - the first to play, look at, kinzo now, and the second with the maximum margin for upgrade (without water, with unfilled memory slots, empty slot for the second CPU and so on).