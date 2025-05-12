I want to build a PC to work with MT5, what do you advise and why? - page 45

This is true of course, but the point of hyper-trading is that the processor tries to guess what your task is and executes it, but is wrong. To get back to the true task you need to clear two convolutions, the speed only drops. And only on optimised tests +5% of speed.
 
Volodymyr Zubov #:
And the first dual-core Intel Core 2 Duo.

What happened to the Pentium D?

 
JRandomTrader #:

It's the same as the Celeron D. https://ark.intel.com/content/www/ru/ru/ark/products/27512/intel-pentium-d-processor-820-2m-cache-2-80-ghz-800-mhz-fsb.html.

It's a very old 32 bit, trimmed down pentium 4
 

You can find it in your region.

https://ark.intel.com/content/www/ru/ru/ark/products/33082/intel-xeon-processor-e5440-12m-cache-2-83-ghz-1333-mhz-fsb.html

Intel® Xeon® E5440 is now $10 everywhere.
 

On socket 775 always put proces S771 and you get a motherboard home, and the proces from the server, the price of 10 dollars everywhere))))))

 

I also have S775, but I put Xeon, reflashed the Bios and that's it


 
Volodymyr Zubov #:

Did you file the CPU itself?? They don't fit into the socket, you have to change the angle.
 
Volodymyr Zubov #:

How can you buy food for your pet with such a CPU?

