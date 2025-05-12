I want to build a PC to work with MT5, what do you advise and why? - page 45
And the first dual-core Intel Core 2 Duo.
What happened to the Pentium D?
It's the same as the Celeron D. https://ark.intel.com/content/www/ru/ru/ark/products/27512/intel-pentium-d-processor-820-2m-cache-2-80-ghz-800-mhz-fsb.html.
You can find it in your region.
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/ru/ru/ark/products/33082/intel-xeon-processor-e5440-12m-cache-2-83-ghz-1333-mhz-fsb.html
On socket 775 always put proces S771 and you get a motherboard home, and the proces from the server, the price of 10 dollars everywhere))))))
I also have S775, but I put Xeon, reflashed the Bios and that's it
