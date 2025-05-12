I want to build a PC to work with MT5, what do you advise and why? - page 22
can't find file for comparison, Xeon 1230v2 and Ryzen 2700 by default (memory rank 2 TB1 3200 16-18-18-36)
in general ZEN+ in terms of MT performance in single thread ~= Ivi Bridge (i7-3770), in terms of power consumption it's clear from tester that they consume the same, 8 characters test showed that Ryzen is more economical and wins in speed (abnormal behaviour, measurements from the socket).
AMD - Leader now? not sure, a lot of yoola.
What did I gain with switching to the new platform:
in single thread - nothing.
in multithreading it's faster and more economical (if you divide the time to gobble from the socket - an anomaly compared to single thread and xeon)
a few days used the board from Asrock and replaced at the service by Asus TUF Pro, (Asus better bios - definitely not, crooked and ugly shit and not convenient after Asrock, from version 1 to the latest), otherwise a great board - and the most expensive on the B450M, I recommend in Micro-ATX, more on the blog here will do description
memory can be crushed by timings and frequencies, but it takes a hundred restarts - then
MT does not use specific features of new processors, you can use processors from Sandy Bridge (i7-2700)
As Renat said here - the best way to test and optimise on the economic side is to farm on the penultimate processors
Sketched out this configuration, all micro atx. To try new ryzen + "people's card" to play a little in full hd + fast ssd
The X570M motherboard (recommended for these machines) in micro atx format is only 1 thing from dns. I couldn't find it in other shops because they promise to deliver everything in 3 days.
Good or crappy? all kinda fresh, 19 yr. and i'm sick of laptops
I have a 960 pro ssd installed on my laptop and a 860 evo on my home computer, price difference is twice. I did not notice any difference in speed at all.
Maybe the interface speeds are different, but could the notebook be slower? it's been a while since I've followed the latest advances. In principle the ssd is cheap, if anything can be addedI tried to make it as balanced as possible, 3200 RAM, 16 gigs
Isn't a b450 chipset motherboard with an upgraded bios enough for a ryzen 3600?
I don't really play games... so I don't even know what 500 gig is for, it'll be empty
maybe the interface speeds are different, but could the notebook be slower? it's been a while since I've followed the latest developments. Basically this ssd is inexpensive, if anything you can add on
Isn't a b450 chipset motherboard with updated bios enough for ryzen 3600?
I don't like that I have to drag the service to upgrade the bios before installation, even though the board is 2 or even 3 times cheaper... You can upgrade to a 3900 CPU and up to 4200 memory bandwidth