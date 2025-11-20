Canvas is cool! - page 63
Nikolai, please throw the code listing of the rainbow colour palette formation hereIf it will be in the form of a function, it will be even more practical
3D Moving Avarage
I'll throw the code in the Buy More tomorrow.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/27733
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Libraries: Easy Canvas
Nikolai Semko, 2020.02.17 05:15
I want to clarify an important point for interested programmers when operating the kanvas in tester mode.
A well-known programmer in this community came to me with this question:
- Why in tester-mode my panel, created on objects is redrawn much faster than on canvas, while in normal mode my panel is drawn at normal speed on canvas?
I have managed to understand the reason for the problem and its solution.
The problem is that redrawing of objects goes together with redrawing of the whole screen, while the screen in the tester is redrawn no more frequently than 30 frames per second.
Objects are ultimately the same canvas (internal), but when you change the properties of the object, the object canvas is not generated (not recalculated), but generated only when the screen is updated (ChartRedraw), which occurs in the tester (and in normal mode, too) no more often than our eyes can distinguish changes, ie no more often than ~ 32 frames per second.
Suppose the panel changes every tick. Then the default canvas will also be redrawn every tick, but redrawing in the tester is still no more frequent than ~30 msec (~30 fps).
In other words, the canvas will be recomputed much more frequently than it is actually displayed on the screen, which results in a disproportionate use of resources.
The solution to this problem would be to ensure that canvas is recalculated and redrawn no more often than every 15-30 milliseconds of computer time, and then there will be no unnecessary cycles of empty recalculation.
For example, like this:
Hi all, I'd like to deepen my knowledge of Canvas
I don't even know where to start. Right now I'm imagining that Canvas is complicated logarithmic formulas and stuff like that.
Can you give me an example of how to make a button like below on canvas. I need the code to understand it.
It's easier to use a ready-made element. (as a Png image).
So it is a line with a turn another line more turn, etc.. - Then a smaller one with a fill in the form of a gradient (this is how you define fill).
On canvas you have only a primitive stripes rectangles and circles with the ability to draw the outline of our figure or line, or fill it.
So, by default, a rectangle is available that is filled in immediately.....
There is also a canvas with dots to paint your primitives (expand the class).
Probably wrote a lot of stuff you already know.
There's also a 3D canvas with vector matrices