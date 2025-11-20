Canvas is cool! - page 70
3D starry sky
That's what coordinates and size are like double.
Beautiful!
I'd like to compare it visually with ints.
It's going to be horrible.
So show it, so that everyone understands at once )
Well, that's... first time in first grade.
Any chance of getting this for MT4 (with source code after all)?
Are the stars random or something else?
So show it, so that everyone understands at once )
Are the stars random or something else?
It's like... first time in first grade.