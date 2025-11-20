Canvas is cool! - page 70

3D starry sky

That's what coordinates and size are like double.

Files:
Stars.ex5  27 kb
 
Nikolai Semko #:

Beautiful!

I'd like to compare it visually with ints.

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii #:

Beautiful!

With the ints, you'd have to compare visually.

It would be horrible.
Bouncing squares. :))
 
Nikolai Semko #:
It's going to be horrible.
Bouncing squares. :))

So show it, so that everyone understands at once )

 
Nikolai Semko #:

Well, that's... first time in first grade.

 
Nikolai Semko #:

Any chance of getting this for MT4 (with source code after all)?

 
Nikolai Semko #:

Are the stars random or something else?

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii #:

So show it, so that everyone understands at once )

I will. A little later.
To simplify is not to complicate.
 
Valeriy Yastremskiy #:

Are the stars random or something else?

Of course it's random.
Forgot to add the parameter - number of stars
 
Dmitry Fedoseev #:

It's like... first time in first grade.

That, Fedoseyev, is not something you learn in the first grade.
I'm sure you've got at least one engineering degree in your pocket.
But I know you can't do it again.
