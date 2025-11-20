Canvas is cool! - page 87
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Among my files, where I experimented with such file insertion, I found a file created in November 2019. I was interested in it even earlier. Unfortunately, I have not found the script where an image file was saved from such an array.
And here, most likely, it is from you, and I copied the idea))))))
There was also as a picture was someone's flag.
I do not remember where on the vastness of this forum it was posted.
ZЫ. I found it)))))) Here here I copied it.
Among my files, where I experimented with such file insertion, I found a file created in November 2019. I was interested in it even earlier. Unfortunately, I have not found the script where an image file was saved from such an array.
And here, it was probably from you that I copied the idea))))))
There was also someone's flag as a picture.
I don't remember where on the vastness of this forum it was posted.
ZY. I found it))))) I copied it here.
Thanks, and I have already restored such a script.
I've covered this in articles on the library. A long time ago
Artem I never doubted your competence, but you know I can't read very well.
Artem I never doubted your competence, but you know that I can't read very well.
Nicholas. I noticed that if you use a PNG gradient image, you can clearly see squares if you don't change the size.
Perhaps it is colour mixing or some other effect. I don't see this with BMP.
These are definitely not artefacts of the picture. When you zoom in you can see the borders of smaller squares. Any thoughts on this?
And I'm wondering where to change the Files folder to Images.
I also noticed an error
2023.10.02 12:03:24.509 TestResizeCanvasAndImage USDCHF,M15: zero divide in 'png.mqh' (453,22)
This image caused an error. It is definitely a PNG, but it has no DPI in the data
//upd. Some of them also have no PDI data, but they work.
And there was another trick, when the picture was displayed 1,5 times the original size, but there DPI did not affect, I changed it, but nothing it did not affect.
The picture was displayed above the original resolution. There are pictures that are displayed smaller than the original size. In general there is still something to think about.
// As if there is something else in the picture besides PDI and size that affects the size error
With such skills of graphical display you can write your own panels for switching and setting indicators....
like this
I suppose it will go down well in the market.
Nicholas. I noticed that if you use a PNG gradient image, you can clearly see squares if you don't resize it.
I tried it. I noticed squares only in case of resizing. That's why my resize algorithm is probably not perfect. I already wrote once that this algorithm was created hastily in half a day quite a long time ago. Now I would do this algorithm quite differently. But, unfortunately, I don't have time for now.
ZЫ in the current algorithm to solve this problem you should change some sign < to <= or vice versa.