Canvas is cool! - page 62
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Something like this?
Nikolai, will the example code be available? :)
Nikolai, will the example code be available? :)
The code is still raw. I made it a year and a half ago for an experiment, how it could look like.
When I implement it properly, then I'll add this feature to iCanvas, if I'll still be on the forum by then. I don't have time to do it right now.
You can try to implement it yourself.
To help, here are a couple of functions from my implementation, which are responsible for drawing the colour selection window:
It feels like the only people left on the forum are whiners and nerds. And where are those who were ready for mql exploits...?
p.s. The language and the execution environment have reached their perfection, and sometimes I want to say: - Stop! :)
Nikolai, have you tried replacing ByteToHex() with the built-in StringFormat("%.2X",R) function?
Oh, thank you, Yuri. I didn't know that. Invented a bicycle as always )).
The code is still raw. I made it a year and a half ago for an experiment, how it could look like.
When it is properly implemented, then I will add this feature to iCanvas, if I will still be on the forum by then. I don't have time to do it right now.
You can try to implement it yourself.
To help, here are a couple of functions from my implementation, which are responsible for drawing the colour selection window:
Thank you! I'm trying to implement it right now.
Tell me how come that there are no professional programmers among moderators of a resource that is named after a programming language?
Oops
I've been programming in C++ for 25 years without a break.
MQL II - from beginning to end
MQL4 - up to build 600 - from beginning to end
MQL5 - from the beginning
I get money for my programming in C++, so I can be considered a professional programmer.
you're a staff member of metaquotes and you're practically not moderating the forum. And honestly, I thought you had an admin nameplate.
Imagine you have written a programme
Who better to answer questions than you
3D Moving Avarage
I'll throw the code in the QB tomorrow
3D Moving Avarage
I'll throw the code in the QB tomorrow
Beautiful !!!
Nikolai, please throw the code listing of the rainbow colour palette formation hereIf it is in the form of a function, it will be even more practical