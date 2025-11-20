Canvas is cool! - page 69
so you don't have this picture?
Then download this archive.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ISGvHlgqkYnD6Cev6qm-spt0bphdD8oN/view?usp=sharing
Probably not on the subject of MQL5 forum, but on the subject of this thread.
I'm just sharing with those who're interested.
I've been working on some interesting web-project(Django + YouTube Data AP + MongoDB + JS) for the last couple of months. More than half of the code is frontend in Canvas Vanilla JS.
I was pleasantly surprised by the speed of the JavaScript.
Recall that JS is a programming language"embedded" in the browser along with a kernel, which is such an atomic mixture of compiler andinterpreter.
I wanted to compare its speed with MQL5 by the example of the script, which generated this thread.
Here is the JS code (embedded in one index.html file) and the same code (or rather algorithm) in mql5.
I expected MQL5 performance advantage many times over, but MQL5 wins only by 10-20% (if you set the window size equal).
Now I understand why the most popular IDE VS Code is written in JS and even Microsoft 365 (Office) is said to be mostly written in JS.
How to use it in trading or data analysis?
It would be better to write a coordinate scalable grid with 1 millisecond resolution.
That would be cool and everyone would need it in trading (analysis)!
To meditate on the loss of a deposit.
I'm sorry...
Do it. Nikolay showed a lot of possibilities and ways to implement them.
There is no way. It's clear to everyone that this is just an abstract example. The truth, as it turns out, is not very good for everyone.
Don't you do anything else in life? Only eating, sleeping and Forex? Ouch! FORTS!
Do it. Nikolai here has shown a lot of possibilities and ways to implement them.
I don't have time, I'm building a house...
For me, all I would need for trading is an API.