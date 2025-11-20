The best terminal is the one that makes money ;)

Canvas is cool! - page 61
All that is available is to change the theme in Windows.
And even then, the themes don't quite fit evenly on the terminal.
Let's be honest - changing themes in Windows in general almost doesn't and can't be done in any programme.
A colour theme is an arduous job for designers to select the correct and consistent colours for dozens of parameters involved in hundreds or thousands of interrelationships. Therefore, it is virtually impossible to come up with a newglobal operating system theme and then apply it to applications.
Workers are left with one basic theme + the freedom to change a few parameters to your liking, knowingly worsening the overall balance, but pulling 1-2 parameters you need, such asfont size for bad eyesight or contrast.
The possibility of introducing a second working theme into the operating system has been under way for decades and only now has Apple, as a pioneer, managed to make a global dark scheme for MacOS. And Windows can't even quite chew on HiDPI, unfortunately.
I introduced the Green on Black chart scheme in FX Charts back in 1999, 20 years ago. As it really saved my eyes when I was working for a long time. And now the scheme of green on black is default in MetaTrader.
It's a pity that the topic has once again descended into "dicking around" and discussing unrelated issues.
Nikolay only wanted to show interested people the capabilities of Canvas.
Just like the developers themselves with various examples show capabilities and operation of these or those program features.
But in the end we got down to: you need it, you don't need it...
If visualization is not necessary, why did the developers invent canvas?
Well, if they have one, it means that from developer's point of view it is required. And if it is required, then it's worth considering its capabilities from various angles.
Those who are not interested or just do not know where to apply the capabilities of Canvas, just pass by! There is no need to show your limitations! If you don't need it, it doesn't mean that nobody needs it! You have a point of view on the subject - great! Keep it to yourself and move on!
And those interested will continue to discuss the possibilities and express their points of view.
The operation of the kanvas only extends to the working area of the graphic, not to the entire terminal interface.
If a new type of programme module, it will be possible to integrate the graphical module into the terminal interface as a market overview, navigator, etc.
then it will really be possible to make cool modules with kanvas. But the overall standard interface, will still bring its own flavour.
Well, actually, absolutely all tools available in ME apply to the chart workspace, or rather to the chart window, and do not affect the interface of the terminal.
This is because these tools are developed for working with charts, and canvas is not an exception.
The Services program type, is not related to the chart workspace, but has an indirect ability to work with it.
I suspect that the module will work on a similar principle, but I may be wrong, as Renat does not want to reveal the secret of modules :))
This is not pessimism, but knowledge of reality. I am simply removing the rose-coloured glasses from others and explaining the reasons.
We have worked and continue to work and train traders.
Expect more cool features in the next betas and releases.
Renat, everyone has to do their job, and teach traders to work with libraries like Kanwasa - well, excuse me. This should be taught to programmers, and let traders do the trading.
This is like teaching drivers to repair cars, for example, to change a ball joint or replace the starter. The driver does not care at all about how the car is organised under the "bonnet", there is another category for that - service stations and car mechanics.
I have a friend who works at a tyre fitting shop: he changes tires, glues holes, aligns disks, and he can't even drive a car because he's afraid of it, can't move it to the parking lot after a tire change to make room for others.
Logically, if he works at a service station and changes discs and tyres, he must be able to drive a car? No, not at all, he does not need it at all, there is another category for that - the driver.
The terminal is called "Trade", it means that it is desirable to add to it all sorts of "cool new features" by default(c) for traders, not just for programmers.
P.S. That's just lyricism, excuse me!
P.S. When Kostiq comes to the market to trade, charges a real account for N amount, wants to see candlesticks in the selected scale, he does not have this opportunity, because they are either big or very small and unreadable, just like 10 years ago.
Suggestions such as "Give him the option to choose in the menu" are rejected, as they say sit down and write an indicator, but the point is that he came to the market to trade, not to write indicators for things that should come out of the box.
In fact, the essence of MetaTrader ideology (the direction in which the terminal moves) is something else. MT can be compared to a UNIX-like operating system, from whichprogrammers can build a software package to the specific needs of users. Does anyone consider UNIX-like systems purely for programmers? iOs-macOs, Linux (the whole variety of builds to meet the needs from housewives to server solutions),Android? And this ideology appeared with the release of MT5.
But the design of applications definitely plays an important role when choosing a newcomer, fromthinkorswim I moved to MT (4 at that time) only because of the MQL language and not at once, but when choosing a platform I was focused on the design and not the functionality.
It's much easier and more efficient to allow programmers (and that's what MQ does) to create everything that users need, than to satisfy their needs by endlessly modifying the terminal interface - to create a whole ecosystem where anyone can find what they need. I wouldn't be surprised if, in time, MT becomes a full-fledged OS to install on PCs, becoming more than just a terminal, and that's a good thing.
Learning is a broad concept within millions of users.
If you create something similar in scale to a multilingual www.mql5.com, you will realise. There is no need to simplify to "teach canvas".
The task of teaching is broad and we are doing it quite successfully.
Special thanks for "should go out of the box". From the technical point of view it is an impertinence on your part when you have 12 000 programs in kodobase and about 14 000 programs in the Marketplace. That's the kind of "demanders" we have in the forum. Ignoring reality and considering "give any whim" as the norm.
ps: the discussion has degenerated into water, it's not interesting to continue