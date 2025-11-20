Canvas is cool! - page 60
Getting rid of the main menu and toolbar is a very bad idea.
That's why I was talking about the external design, charts with lines made up of square pixels.
And in my opinion the average person in other platforms is interested in built-in clusters, footprints and a glass with extended functionality.
I have a ten at work and am still sick of it - at home you relax on a seven...
Then, what can be seen in those pictures? I look at pictures of Metatrader and I understand approximately what to do with it, but I look at those pictures and... where do I click on what?
I just wanted to give Adobe as an example - that even they, the developers of software for designers and artists (lovers of frills and scrolls), do not make a mess of the appearance of controls and for that they are grateful.
This is Adobe
A black colour scheme and that's it. And if you make it grey...
No, that's not it.
No, not all of them.
Go ahead, right now, take the same screenshot with the grey colour scheme.
Screw that...an EA for profit is unsportsmanlike.
But an EA with menus, forms and whistle-blowing creates the appearance of managing the loss of a deposit and feeling like a Roman Caesar :-)
Who cares, solving a difficult problem, and in its entirety, is much more interesting!!!
I still want to do an example chart to demonstrate how it can be made cool to the eye, as well as more convenient and practical. It's going to take a lot of time. But I'll do it so as not to be unsubstantiated. And I'll be waiting for the community's reaction.
I can't, Renat, agree with your conservative, in terms of external design, position.
Take Corel and Adobe, for example. In the past, Corel staked on conservative design, while Adobe paid a lot of attention to modern-looking, dark themes and reinvented their interface.
And what was the result? Corel has deflated completely, many people don't even know of its existence now. Living in Ottawa, I personally observe this. They have their head office here, big back office with big sign COREL. It was. That sign has been gone for three years now. And Adobe is known to everyone. And also in Ottawa, not very far from the former office of Corel, there is an even bigger building with a signboard Adobe, and it is not the head office, but only a regional representative office.
You know the consequence (the death of the company), but of course you are wrong about the cause, attributing conservatism in design. And Adobe isn't just known for Photoshop, which even from a narrow niche of professional players is being flushed out by a mass of high level semi-free solutions. The current Adobe Creative Suite, with its cheeky launcher, has morphed into the hated obsessive badly deleted monstrosity. Apparently it's the pinnacle of design.
There was a group of comrades who more than 10 years ago in exactly the same way claimed that MT4 was not modern, hated it so much and made "beautiful gradient charts" a special feature of their platform. It is clear that they did not even last a year and perished. Didn't understand the real reasons for the platform's relevance and purpose.
Our "conservatism" is said to be our resources, our almost daily betas and our entire release history at https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/releasenotes
PS Renat, please take a look at the private message.
All that is available is to change the theme in Windows.
And even then, the themes don't quite fit evenly on the terminal.