This is not pessimism, but knowledge of reality. I'm just taking off the rose-coloured glasses from others and explaining the reasons.
We have worked and continue to work and train traders.
Expect more cool new features in the next betas and releases.
And that doesn't make much difference in fact at all. Somewhere in twentieth place in terms of importance.Having said that, I in no way accept the claim that there are problems with the design or graphics.
All the more so because you do not realise how slowly but methodically we have changed the functionality and design. And the complete uniformity of the platforms is our conscious decision, so that everything and everyone is always familiar. Just as people here demonstrate a lack of understanding in programming and marketing issues, there are plenty of "we need a new design just because the version is different" design advisers.
Cheating counts - you've scaled some of the screenshots nicely, leaving MT4/MT5 at 1:1 scale. If at the same pixel dimensions (1,180px × 786px) display the claimed platforms in a full window without the window portion cut out, we'll all laugh at their sloppiness and disproportionality. Talking about anti-aliasing by doing a 2x (let's be rough for the sake of example) resolution and then sampling down is cheating.
Well, just a reminder - we have the classic Windows app design by the guides. This is in case you've forgotten what Windows apps should look like and why this is true globally.
I do want to make a chart as an example, though, to demonstrate how it can be made cool to the eye, as well as more convenient and practical. It's going to take a lot of time. But I'll do it, so as not to be unsubstantiated. And I'll be waiting for the community's reaction.
I can't agree, Renat, with your conservative, in terms of external design, position.
Take Corel and Adobe, for example. In the past, Corel staked on conservative design, while Adobe paid a lot of attention to modern-looking, dark themes and reinvented their interface.
And what was the result? Corel has deflated completely, many do not even know of its existence now. Living in Ottawa, I personally observe this. They have their head office here, big back office with big sign COREL. It was. That sign has been gone for three years now. And Adobe is known to everyone. And also in Ottawa, not very far from the former office of Corel, there is an even bigger building with a signboard Adobe, and it is not the head office, but only a regional representative office.
I will wait for new updates and interesting solutions, thank you for your work!
However, the issue of training is quite relevant, maybe a breakthrough in this direction - to develop a training methodology?
By the way, when I started using graphics from Graphics family libraries/classes in my projects, I realized that I lacked different functionality, which could be done on Canvas, but it is complicated for me, so it would be good to accept wishes to upgrade and develop standard high-level libraries - it could be very useful for common people and not so difficult for developers.
I do want to make a chart as an example, though, to demonstrate how it can be made cool to the eye, as well as more convenient and practical. It's going to take a lot of time. But I'll do it, so as not to be unsubstantiated. And I'll wait for the community's reaction.
I can't, Renat, agree with your conservative, in terms of external design, stance.
Take Corel and Adobe for example. In the past, Corel staked on conservative design, while Adobe devoted a lot of effort and resources to modern look, started using dark themes and completely overhauled their program interface.
And what was the result? Corel has deflated completely, many people don't even know it exists now. Living in Ottawa, I can personally see it. They have a head office here, a big back office with a big COREL sign. It was. That sign has been gone for three years now. And Adobe is known to everyone. And also in Ottawa, not very far from the former office of Corel, there is even bigger building with a signboard Adobe, and this is not the main office, but only regional representative office.
PS Renat, please take a look at the private message.
I just wanted to bring Adobe as an example - that even they, developers of programs for designers and artists (fans of frills and curls), don't pervert with appearance of controls and for that they are grateful.