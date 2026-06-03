Canvas is cool! - page 103
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You can find a theory on compression on the hubra.
time-series and ticks, among other things, are now fashionable and modern to write/exchange via parquet https://parquet.apache.org/
everyone knows it and supports it; it is compact in itself, and because it is column-oriented (homogeneous data lie side by side) it compresses perfectly.
and it's no fun to invent another format...if only you have time to spare.
time-series and ticks including, it is now fashionably modern to write/share via parquet https://parquet.apache.org/
Everyone knows it and supports it; it is compact in itself, and because it is column-oriented (homogeneous data lying side by side) it compresses perfectly.
and it's no fun to invent another format...if only you have time to spare.
Interesting thing, uses the same SNAPPY, BROTLI, LZ4, ZSTD.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Possibilities of Canvas.
Sergey Golubev, 2026.02.25 02:52
MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 20): Canvas Graphing with Statistical Correlation and Regression Analysis
I share my experiments in the field of 3D visualisation of the file system in Rust.
For a long time I wanted to implement a kind of 3D file manager, in which the head directories are represented as a tree. The branches are subdirectories. Leaves - files. The colour from green to red through yellow indicates the age of the files, green - young, red - old. The size of the leaves depends on the size of the file itself. Everything is naturally in logarithmic scale.
This is what I got in the prototype for my c:\Users\UserName\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal folder.
If I represent my entire C drive in this way, there are over 3 million files and several hundred thousand directories. About 20-30 years ago these numbers were 100 times smaller.
The main size of course is the User folder. (at the end of the video)
The practicality is not clear yet, but apparently this is the first such visualisation of the file system.
There are many 3D file managers, but they are very poor and have pseudo 3D, not real 3D.
I share my experiments in the field of 3D visualisation of the file system in Rust.
For a long time I wanted to implement a kind of 3D file manager, in which the head directories are represented as a tree. The branches are subdirectories. Leaves - files. The colour from green to red through yellow indicates the age of the files, green - young, red - old. The size of the leaves depends on the size of the file itself. All of course in logarithmic scale.
Here is what I got in the prototype for my folder c:\Users\UserName\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal
. If I picture my entire C drive in this way, there are over 3 million files and several hundred thousand directories. Years 20-30 years ago these numbers were 100 times less.
The main size of course is the User folder.
The practicality is not clear yet, but apparently this is the first such visualisation of the file system.
There are many 3D file managers, but they are very poor and have pseudo 3D, not real 3D.
.
rewrite in C/C++ (close to MQL, but more efficient in JS) will be useful - maybe someone will find it useful.
MQL is a niche language inside the forex terminal only, with the same number of audiences.
rewrite in C/C++ (close to MQL, but more efficient in JS) will be useful - maybe someone will find it useful.
MQL is a niche language within the forex terminal only, with the same number of audiences
Here is what I got in the prototype for my folder c:\Users\UserName\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal
If I represent my entire C drive in this way, the number of files is more than 3 million, and the number of directories is several hundred thousand. 20-30 years ago these numbers were 100 times smaller.
The main size of course is the User folder.
I told you it was written in Rust. I'm switching from C++ to Rust
I apologise, I read about the fact that it is Rust after the fact, I got used to the fact that "Canvas is cool" is an MQL topic.
I apologise, I read about it being Rust after the fact, I'm used to "Canvas is cool" being an MQL topic.