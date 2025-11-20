Canvas is cool! - page 57
What are you all talking about interfaces, when everything has been done long ago and is available in the standard library as an analogue of MFC, including examples:
It's trivial you're discussing without knowing the existence of a library to build neat and professional-looking panels. They're live, drag and drop, minimize, respond to events, etc.
What other graphical structures are there when the funnel loses conversion rate in the first stage of "no one even knows there is a solution". Any solution. They don't read it, don't know and don't want to know. And there's 13 mb of source code in MQL5 in the standard library. Who in his right mind would go and look it through?
It's better to discuss, give advice and think you understand the problem...
It's just that everyone at heart wants libraries to be like Siri - able to understand everything at a glance)))
But seriously, I really can't recall any IDE where something was significantly higher level, except for highly specialized ones. (well, we don't live in drag-n-drop)can someone give me an example
And then there'sCCanvas3D, which I don't think anyone has ever dealt with except Nikolai
:))
Renat, please tell us about upcoming modules, what can we expect from this type of software?
Just now I'm thinking about making a project plan and would like to know the capabilities of the module, and if these are the modules that I think about,
then incorporate them into the development plan and plan the necessary logic for them,
In order not to tie the logic to the current solution and then, when releasing the module, to redo everything.
A lot has been done over the last four years that I've been here. A lot. But, how much of it are people using in market applications? Is there any concetual enrichment of EAs? Is there a shift in their development? How are they any cooler than the EAs of 10 years ago? The language and platform are developing, but what about Expert Advisors? I get the feeling that Expert Advisors are alienated from the technical progress of the platform. Why this is so, I do not know. I don't think it's anyone's fault. It's just the way it is.
Because that's not really what an EA needs. It is more important for the EA to test quickly.
But it is very necessary for the trader. Especially its (Expert Advisor's) profitability!
I haven't noticed such a need in traders. We are not talking about profitability, but about all sorts of trinkets for the Expert Advisor.
