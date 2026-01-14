Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 156

Elif Kaya #:

It is first time, any idea?

i use it before many times but this message new for me 
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

... only once per 24 hours


Hello Fernando,

   Do you know about this error? 

rejected

No any issue side of webmoney, they never received or reject. 

 
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr #:
any body try withdrawal via webmoney at last 3 days and success ?

 
Sachin Gautam #:

Finally i had success with a ICICI Bank debit card as told by Nitin, and the amount came to my bank account in India instantaneously 

it seems there are some cards which work and some which dont. Nitin told me on ICICI bank debit card there is a feature called inward remittance which i activated by default and that's what allowed to get this payment.

I hope this helps to people stuck with money on mql5 


Always happy to help!

For anyone in India facing withdrawal issues, this is the quickest way to get your funds.

 
I have uploaded 10 USD .. From Webmoney .. And I tried withdrawal again ..but I am getting rejected ....it means Mql allows withdrawal only earned money ? Could please anybody clarify
 
yes.

 
Yes, only earned money can be withdrawn. It is explained on the webpage where you carry out your withdrawal. It is part of anti-laundering procedure.

Contact the Service Desk and explain your reasoning for wanting to withdraw the funds you just deposited.

