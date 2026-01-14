Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 156
It is first time, any idea?
... only once per 24 hours
Hello Fernando,
Do you know about this error?
No any issue side of webmoney, they never received or reject.
i use it before many times but this message new for me
So maybe service desk received our issue and working on it.
i sent to them already are you contact with them
Yes, I sent too.
Finally i had success with a ICICI Bank debit card as told by Nitin, and the amount came to my bank account in India instantaneously
it seems there are some cards which work and some which dont. Nitin told me on ICICI bank debit card there is a feature called inward remittance which i activated by default and that's what allowed to get this payment.
I hope this helps to people stuck with money on mql5
Always happy to help!
For anyone in India facing withdrawal issues, this is the quickest way to get your funds.
I have uploaded 10 USD .. From Webmoney .. And I tried withdrawal again ..but I am getting rejected ....it means Mql allows withdrawal only earned money ? Could please anybody clarify
yes.
Yes, only earned money can be withdrawn. It is explained on the webpage where you carry out your withdrawal. It is part of anti-laundering procedure.
Contact the Service Desk and explain your reasoning for wanting to withdraw the funds you just deposited.