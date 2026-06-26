Withdrawal to bank cards : anyone with useful experience ?
For values less then about €200 I tend to use PayPal which is cheaper (flat 2%). But for higher values (or sometimes for other reasons), I use a virtual credit card (1.5% + 1€) for my Skrill account.
However, Skrill charges €5,50 for bank transfers to my local bank account, while on PayPal I don't pay anything for the transfer. Which means that for values less than €1300, it is still cheaper for me to use PayPal.
However, maybe Skrill can be an option for you depending on where you currently live and the conditions it offers.
trying to withdraw using a credit card and it's always refused. The Service Desk keep repeating "Declined by issuing bank". So I contacted the card provider, and they said they never received any request (I had to ask 4 times as their support service is as good as MetaQuotes one :-D).
So I asked again to our dear ServiceDesk and they said it's blocked by the "anti fraud" system. How can that be if the card provider doesn't even receive a request ? (or they lied to me ?).
Additionally I know someone using a card from the same provider and he had never any problem to withdraw. Also I am using the same card everywhere else (on physical store or on Internet) without any issue, only MQL5.com refuse it, but it's also only from here I withdraw to it.
I don't want to wait accumulating thousands of dollars here to withdraw to a bank account, I stopped using Paypal as it's just some kind of legal racket system. The only remaining alternative is WebMoney but I would prefer to find a way to avoid it.
So I am stuck, now trying the forum.
Hello Alain,
Try using a Visa card for the withdrawals, as Mastercard tend to have this issue from my experience. Visa Cards work very well.
Hope this would solve your issue.
I am trying to withdraw using a credit card and it's always refused. The Service Desk keep repeating "Declined by issuing bank". So I contacted the card provider, and they said they never received any request (I had to ask 4 times as their support service is as good as MetaQuotes one :-D).
So I asked again to our dear ServiceDesk and they said it's blocked by the "anti fraud" system. How can that be if the card provider doesn't even receive a request ? (or they lied to me ?).
Additionally I know someone using a card from the same provider and he had never any problem to withdraw. Also I am using the same card everywhere else (on physical store or on Internet) without any issue, only MQL5.com refuse it, but it's also only from here I withdraw to it.
I don't want to wait accumulating thousands of dollars here to withdraw to a bank account, I stopped using Paypal as it's just some kind of legal racket system. The only remaining alternative is WebMoney but I would prefer to find a way to avoid it.
So I am stuck, now trying the forum.
I don't know exactly how all these systems are implemented and working. Anyone had similar experience and able to solve it ? Or are there some people here with experience to such card system to explain how/why it could be blocked like that ?
Hey Alain, for what it's worth, you're not the only person experiencing the challenges you've just described. Don't feel alone.
I and a lot of my friends, experienced the same challenges. I ended up getting help from someone else whom I trust. I would withdraw the money to their card, and they would send it to me. Yeah, it introduces counterparty risk, because now you have to trust the other person you're relying on, but that's the only work around I've been able to find so far.
Like everyone else, I occasionally use paypal, but you're right it's more expensive, additionally, paypal can freeze your transactions if the find it suspicious, and their support team is probably the worst in the world, they have AI chatbots replying most messages. Wish you the best of luck.
Hey Alain, for what it's worth, you're not the only person experiencing the challenges you've just described. Don't feel alone.
I and a lot of my friends, experienced the same challenges. I ended up getting help from someone else whom I trust. I would withdraw the money to their card, and they would send it to me. Yeah, it introduces counterparty risk, because now you have to trust the other person you're relying on, but that's the only work around I've been able to find so far.
Like everyone else, I occasionally use paypal, but you're right it's more expensive, additionally, paypal can freeze your transactions if the find it suspicious, and their support team is probably the worst in the world, they have AI chatbots replying most messages. Wish you the best of luck.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I am trying to withdraw using a credit card and it's always refused. The Service Desk keep repeating "Declined by issuing bank". So I contacted the card provider, and they said they never received any request (I had to ask 4 times).
So I asked again to our dear ServiceDesk and they said it's blocked by the "anti fraud" system. How can that be if the card provider doesn't even receive a request ? .
Additionally I know someone using a card from the same provider and he had never any problem to withdraw. Also I am using the same card everywhere else (on physical store or on Internet) without any issue, only MQL5.com refuse it, but it's also only from here I withdraw to it.
I don't want to wait accumulating thousands of dollars here to withdraw to a bank account, I stopped using Paypal as it's just some kind of legal racket system. The only remaining alternative is WebMoney but I would prefer to find a way to avoid it.
So I am stuck, now trying the forum.
I don't know exactly how all these systems are implemented and working. Anyone had similar experience and able to solve it ? Or are there some people here with experience to such card system to explain how/why it could be blocked like that ?