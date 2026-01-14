Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 157
I am beginning to become very concerned with how this is being handled. im financially on the verge of collapse here a full month no access to my money and any developer with high traffic through their store knows it is a full time job handling every request and message and providing customer service the right way its not a gig at that point anymore it becomes your financial foundation. and without the hard work sellers put in to maintain the attention and keep sales going we are all going to lose the capability to provide that service like we need to. does mql not understand this? the sellers and buyers are what keeps mql5 at the head the EA Marketplace worldwide. i believe we deserve a response and i deserve to not get told the same thing over and over when its much more important to a lot of us because its our source of income its what we do for a living.... WE NEED MQL's attention and a solution.
لا أستطيع الانسحاب، نفس المشكلة لا تزال موجودة.
فشلت عملية سحب XXX دولار أمريكي إلى Webmoney. رفض نظام الدفع المعاملة
يقوم الطرف الثالث المسؤول عن المعاملة برفض التحويل.
is webmoney working now with or you are use another method thanks
is webmoney working now with or you are use another method thanks
Hello, I still receive "rejected" error.
Hello, I still receive "rejected" error.
me too but i already withdrawal using it before about 8 days ago i dont know what happen
are they respond you or not yet
is webmoney working now with or you are use another method thanks
me too but i already withdrawal here using it before about 8 days ago i dont know what happen
are they respond you or not yet
There may be temporary failures in the system or on the side of your bank.
I have tried withdrawal to Webmoney .. Earned money ..but getting same problem
Webmoney payment system has rejected the withdrawal operation. Please contact the bank that issued your card for details
Yes, I sent too.
same message