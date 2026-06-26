Withdrawal to bank cards : anyone with useful experience ? - page 3
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I tried an other debit card. And I noticed the system used by MetaQuotes is "UnLimit".
Their website has a "Coverage" page, and North America is NOT included, so that's probably the answer for me.
If you have issue with Card withdrawal, check if your country is listed :
That seems strange, given that they have an office in San Francisco, USA—https://www.unlimit.com/offices/
Also, it seems they offer cards ... https://www.accounts.unlimit.com/#unlimit-cards
That seems strange, given that they have an office in San Francisco, USA—https://www.unlimit.com/offices/
Yes but it's a BtoB company, maybe they offer their services to company anywhere, also in the US. Don't know.
Also, it seems they offer cards ... https://www.accounts.unlimit.com/#unlimit-cards
BtoB, not sure what it changes they are offering cards.
Anyway, I am not sure of anything.
I tried an other debit card. And I noticed the system used by MetaQuotes is "UnLimit".
Their website has a "Coverage" page, and North America is NOT included, so that's probably the answer for me.
If you have issue with Card withdrawal, check if your country is listed :
I have not used it recently (after PayPal was removed), so I cannot confirm, but previously I used both the physical and virtual cards by Skrill which is UK based, and I had no issues.
Has anyone found a work around? I've tried 4 different cards both Visa and MC from 2 different banks and none of them worked, it says "Declined by issuing bank" every time I try.
Webmoney is not worth it from agent fees and bank is too expensive so that doesn't leave many options for us to withdraw.
Has anyone found a work around? I've tried 4 different cards both Visa and MC from 2 different banks and none of them worked, it says "Declined by issuing bank" every time I try.
Webmoney is not worth it from agent fees and bank is too expensive so that doesn't leave many options for us to withdraw.
cards and web money do not work in the uk, service desk said they are not going to reinstate paypal, so it leaves zero options unless you go $3000 a time, even then the UK banks may decline the transaction... sellers are likely to migrate elsewhere....