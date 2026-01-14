Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 17
credits have been replaced by USD.
if you look at the "top up" page:
there are "US dollars", "Russian roubles", "Chinese yuan".
Question: has the payment system of the resource become multi-currency?
The payment page has only changed its design. Different currencies were indicated on it before.
Namely:
They just mean in which currency the user has to top up his account.
There are a few gift American pennies left in the profile. Of course, we can launch some optimisation, but why?
Suggestion:
Open the option - transfer credits within MQL5.community.
Then you can give a little bit to someone. It will be nice for the person and I won't have American kopecks hanging around.
Correct me if I'm wrong, please.
Let's say I decided to order a turkey. I put out the TOR without the amount. First: is it even possible? Without having funds and without specifying the cost of the work to announce an auction to do the work?
Further (if the answer to the first question is positive). Let's say I operdelelen with the performer, who asked, say, 100 quid. Other options, except for a bank card I do not have, so I throw these 100 baskas on my account, confirm the task and went to work. Okay? If it's OK. Then let's say that for some reason the order wasn't fulfilled. I get my 95 quid back and. Now, here's a legitimate question. Since I most likely chose the cheapest option of the performer, I will have to add funds to fulfil the order, but what if there is no such option? So this money will just hang here? Is that right?
If the answer to the first question is negative, then tell me how to be? Not knowing the budget in advance and not having any need to spend money here in a rather distant perspective to order work here?
And a small addition. As it seems to me, in arbitration situations the responsibility (material) should be borne by the guilty party. In general, this is standard, generally accepted practice. It seems to me that there should be no problem to freeze 100% of the cost of work at the customer, 5% of the cost of the performer and in case of a dispute and the fault of the performer to write off these 5% of the latter, and return 100% to the customer. I think that there are no barefoot programmers in the system who can't contribute 5% of the cost of work.
Thank you.
Since most likely I have chosen the cheapest option of the performer, I will have to add funds to fulfil the order, but what if there is no such option? So this money will just hang here? Is that it?
Why can't I add funds? Refill the account again.
And if you need to withdraw erroneously entered - contact Service Desk.
