Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 19

New comment
 
I have been trying to withdraw my money for some time now without success. I deposited funds with my master card and now i cannot withdraw through any other means. I need someone to tell me what is going on.
 
timidave:
I have been trying to withdraw my money for some time now without success. I deposited funds with my master card and now i cannot withdraw through any other means. I need someone to tell me what is going on.
You can only withdraw money that you have "earned" (selling signals, performing jobs etc). If you have any questions regarding financials, you will need to contact the Service Desk
 
MetaQuotes:

New article MQL5.community Payment System is published:

Author: MetaQuotes


It's very good.

But I hope a tolerent withdrawal system.

I hope MQL is ongoing permanent prosperity.

 
Can you tell me how to withdraw everything to zero (except bonus ones)? There are some of mine in there besides the bonus ones..... But they are not available for withdrawal! :(
 
denizzz:
Can you tell me how to withdraw everything to zero (except bonus ones)? There are some of mine in there besides the bonus ones..... But they are not available for withdrawal! :(
If the first deposit was from a card account, then here we can only recommend for the 1001st time: read the rules of the service!
 
denizzz:
Can you tell me how to withdraw everything to zero (except bonus ones)? There are some of mine in there besides the bonus ones..... But they are not available for withdrawal! :(
Please contact via servicedesk. There will help with this question.
 
barabashkakvn:
If the first deposit was from a card account, then here we can only recommend for the 1001st time: read the rules of the service!
Webmani onli
 
Renat:
Please contact via servicedesk. They will be able to help you with this issue.
Thanks, I'll give it a try.
 

Good afternoon!

Can I use the MQL5 payment system to transfer money to another member's account directly, but not as a payment for some service?

Or in another way. Can I top up someone else's account in MQL5?

Thank you!

 
Night63:

Good afternoon!

Can I use the MQL5 payment system to transfer money to another member's account directly, but not as a payment for some service?

Or in another way. Can I top up someone else's account in MQL5?

Thank you!

Transfers within MQL5.comminuty are prohibited.
1...121314151617181920212223242526...200
New comment