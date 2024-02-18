Volume indicator
Machine:
This is my Tradingview.
The number at the top of the screen is a volume indicator I created with Pinescript.
Units of 100 are indicated in white, and units of 1000 are indicated in yellow. However, if Volume is 1000, yellow 1 is displayed, but if Volume is 1100, 11 is displayed vertically. Anything over 2000 units is displayed in red.
Is it possible to develop in MQL4?
Thanks.
Yes, it is possible to code this. You may ask assistance in the freelance section, create a job and tell the developers what you want.
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This is my Tradingview.
The number at the top of the screen is a volume indicator I created with Pinescript.
Units of 100 are indicated in white, and units of 1000 are indicated in yellow. However, if Volume is 1000, yellow 1 is displayed, but if Volume is 1100, 11 is displayed vertically. Anything over 2000 units is displayed in red.
Is it possible to develop in MQL4?
Thanks.