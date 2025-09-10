Currencies / CADCHF
CADCHF: Canadian Dollar vs Swiss Franc
0.57228 CHF 0.00114 (0.20%)
Sector: Currency Base: Canadian Dollar Profit currency: Swiss Franc
CADCHF exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 0.57052 CHF and at a high of 0.57245 CHF per 1 CAD.
Follow Canadian Dollar vs Swiss Franc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Canadian Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
0.57052 0.57245
Year Range
0.57052 0.64061
- Previous Close
- 0.5711 4
- Open
- 0.5716 3
- Bid
- 0.5722 8
- Ask
- 0.5725 8
- Low
- 0.5705 2
- High
- 0.5724 5
- Volume
- 3.089 K
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- -1.38%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.83%
- Year Change
- -8.24%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
CAD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- $0.709 B
13:45
CAD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 2.00%
13:45
CAD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev