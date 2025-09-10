Currencies / CADJPY
CADJPY: Canadian Dollar vs Yen
106.496 JPY 0.010 (0.01%)
Sector: Currency Base: Canadian Dollar Profit currency: Yen
CADJPY exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 106.379 JPY and at a high of 106.617 JPY per 1 CAD.
Follow Canadian Dollar vs Japanese Yen dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Canadian Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CADJPY News
- Canada CPI set to rise in August as BoC eyes rate cut
- USD/CAD remains subdued near 1.3750 due to rising Oil prices, weaker US Dollar
- Canadian Dollar lurches higher as Greenback withers
- CAD up marginally vs. USD – Scotiabank
- USD/CAD pulls back, nearing 1.3830 with central banks on focus
- USD/CAD Forecast 15/09: Rallies Against CAD (graph)
- USD/CAD remains below 1.3850 due to rising odds of multiple Fed rate cuts
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 14th to 19th September 2025 (Charts)
- USD/CAD slips below 1.3850 amid weaker US consumer sentiment
- CAD steady and outperforming on crosses – Scotiabank
- USD/CAD Price Forecast: Corrects to near 1.3830 on US stagflation risks
- USD/CAD holds gains near 1.3850 ahead of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
- Canadian Dollar climbs Thursday amid a technical bounce
- USD/CAD tumbles from three-week high as sticky US inflation fails to lift the Greenback
- CAD is about as 'undervalued' as it was in the spring – Scotiabank
- USD/CAD extends gains, nears 1.3900 ahead of the US inflation release
- USD/CAD Forecast 11/09: Holds Below 200-Day EMA (Chart)
- Canadian Dollar weakens below 1.3900 as US CPI inflation data looms
- USD/CAD remains steady above 1.3850, Fed rate cut pricing caps upside
- Canadian Dollar remains weak near 1.3850 as traders pile into BoC rate cut bets
- Canadian Dollar falls once again as Loonie support withers
- USD/CAD ticks up above 1.3850 with all eyes on the US PPI report
- CAD fails to take advantage of softer USD tone – Scotiabank
- USD/CAD Forecast 10/09: Dollar Strength Builds (Chart)
CADJPY on the Community Forum
Trading Applications for CADJPY
Daily Range
106.379 106.617
Year Range
101.236 111.555
- 106.50 6
- 106.59 1
- 106.49 6
- 106.52 6
- 106.37 9
- 106.61 7
- 3.450 K
- -0.01%
- -0.44%
- 2.21%
- 0.32%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
CAD
-
- Prev
- $0.709 B
13:45
CAD
-
- Prev
- 2.00%
13:45
CAD
-
- Prev