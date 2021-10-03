How to contact support.

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  I have problems with my profile but I can not find where to contact support. I sent a message in comments 10 days ago and there is no response.



 
What is the problem ?
 
Marco vd Heijden:
What is the problem ?

My VPS is frozen.

 
Mack Willy Matsuura Garcia:

My VPS is frozen.

I want to change my full name to just nickname. It is not possible because the page does not allow deletion.

 

Now you have stated 3 different problems.

  • Profile
  • Problem with VPS
  • Change name
What's it gonna be ?

You can not change your name.

Have your profile deleted and make a new one without seller verification.

If you want to sell something, it's not possible to use a nickname.
 
Ok, I keep the current account, however, how to fix the VPS problem?
 
I do not know what you mean by frozen.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
I do not know what you mean by frozen.

Can not move to another account, does not start the current account

 
What does the log say ?
 
Mack Willy Matsuura Garcia:

Can not move to another account, does not start the current account

The message: Error saving data appears.

 

You can find a contact method at the bottom of every page.




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