How to contact support.
What is the problem ?
Now you have stated 3 different problems.
- Profile
- Problem with VPS
- Change name
What's it gonna be ?
You can not change your name.
Have your profile deleted and make a new one without seller verification.If you want to sell something, it's not possible to use a nickname.
Ok, I keep the current account, however, how to fix the VPS problem?
I do not know what you mean by frozen.
Marco vd Heijden:
I do not know what you mean by frozen.
I do not know what you mean by frozen.
Can not move to another account, does not start the current account
What does the log say ?
Mack Willy Matsuura Garcia:
Can not move to another account, does not start the current account
The message: Error saving data appears.
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I have problems with my profile but I can not find where to contact support. I sent a message in comments 10 days ago and there is no response.