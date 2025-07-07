Blog FAQ - page 15
Can you tell me what "tags" are and what to write there? Is it possible not to write anything there?
You don't have to write it. Tags are keywords for search engines.
A blog post does not automatically show up on your profile, this is very inconvenient
Are you referring to the automatic posting of the post announcement to the "wall" in your profile? We'll enable that shortly.
Blogs should have been added to the profile, with blog functionality. If the names of the headings were so necessary, they should be tagged.
And now we have two places for blogs. One closer, in the form of the old news feed in the profile and another basement, which is hard to find by accident.
And probably need to add in the top right corner, where the red news icon pops up, the same if someone replies to the blog. For efficiency .
