The Service Desk responded.
 
Blog entries do not automatically show up on the profile, this is very inconvenient
 
Can you tell me what "tags" are and what to write there? Is it possible not to write anything there?
 
Mechanic:
You don't have to. Tags are keywords for search engines.
 
artmedia70:
Thank you!
 
Mechanic:
You mean the automatic posting of the post announcement to the "wall" in the profile? We'll enable that in the near future.
 
lezzvie:
Thanks
 

Blogs should have been added to the profile, with blog functionality. If the names of the headings were so necessary, they should be tagged.

And now we have two places for blogs. One closer, in the form of the old news feed in the profile and another basement, which is hard to find by accident.

And probably need to add in the top right corner, where the red news icon pops up, the same if someone replies to the blog. For efficiency .

Mischek:

+
 
I see people writing blogs. Does anyone read them?
