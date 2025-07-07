Blog FAQ - page 40

deskipper:
No, I mean that in order to be able to write a blog and open topics on the forum,a person must accumulate so-called "social capital" - which is formed from the rating, the time elapsed after registration, spent-earned money and some other factors. Roughly speaking, give a newcomer the opportunity to first learn the structure of the community.
Not forbid it, but to find an answer in already existing threads. But as an option, you could suggest pre-moderation for newbies.
 
deskipper:
No, what I mean is that in order to be able to write a blog and open topics on the forum, a person must accumulate so-called "social capital" - which is formed by rating, time elapsed since registration, spent-earned money and some other factors. Roughly speaking, give newcomers first opportunity to learn the structure of the community.

Unfortunately, no.

We do not put such restrictions, as in fact they do not work and we have moderators.

Hmm android blog comments don't work for me for some reason...
IvanIvanov:
Hmm android blog comments don't work for me for some reason...
Why doesn't the"All Blogs" button in theNews submenu of the site work?

There are two options here:

1. To set up the button properly so that it shows ALL BLOGS.

Good afternoon, can you tell me how the site searches for blogs? I'm trying to find my blog by tag and I can't...
 
Mikhail Tcvetkov:
Good afternoon, can you tell me how a blog search on this site works? I'm trying to find my blog by tag and I can't...


Hello Admin 

I would like to know that somehow I am unable to seem my published blogs of the past days .

I could see only 1 which was put up yesterday .

So is there any issue?

How could I get to see them ?


All the users see only one your blog post.
If you made some other blog posts so you can check them in your draft ("Drafts"), or those blog posts were deleted by admins because of somthing (spam, same/similar posts instead of just one post only, and so on according to the rules for blogs here).
