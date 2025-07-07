Blog FAQ - page 40
No, I mean that in order to be able to write a blog and open topics on the forum,a person must accumulate so-called "social capital" - which is formed from the rating, the time elapsed after registration, spent-earned money and some other factors. Roughly speaking, give a newcomer the opportunity to first learn the structure of the community.
Sorry, but that's not fair to someone who has only come to the forum once, but to solve one particular problem. And to solve such a problem, he will usually open a thread. And you suggest that he be forbidden to do that.
Unfortunately, no.
We do not put such restrictions, as in fact they do not work and we have moderators.
Hmm android blog comments don't work for me for some reason...
Why doesn't the"All Blogs" button in theNews submenu of the site work?
There are two options here:
1. To set up the button properly so that it shows ALL BLOGS.
2. Rename the button - " NOT All Blogs ".
Good afternoon, can you tell me how a blog search on this site works? I'm trying to find my blog by tag and I can't...
look for your posts here
Hello Admin
I would like to know that somehow I am unable to seem my published blogs of the past days .
I could see only 1 which was put up yesterday .
So is there any issue?
How could I get to see them ?
Thanks
If you made some other blog posts so you can check them in your draft ("Drafts"), or those blog posts were deleted by admins because of somthing (spam, same/similar posts instead of just one post only, and so on according to the rules for blogs here).