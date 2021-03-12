Annals of the mql5.com forum - page 9
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Commodity Exchanges, questions, discussion.
Zeleniy, 2013.08.05 17:07
I tried gasoline and coffee a couple of years ago, I do not even remember what happened.
not using verbs in a sentence is fraught with curiosities.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
It's easier just to measure pussy, then.
Repetitive Patterns and Other Regularities
Alex_Bondar, 2013.08.07 23:44
Not easier, that's exactly what was meant)) Measuring xyz, bisic approbation etc... The merits correlation is far more weighty than any clever rhetoric.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
An interesting topic for many: What's new in MetaTrader 4 and MQL4 - big changes are coming
Super important clarification - in my opinion this data should be put in the help!(why isn't it still there??? )
Rosh, 2013.08.09 11:30
Maybe because no one reads it? MetaTrader 5 Help → User Interface → Data Window
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
An interesting topic for many: What's new in MetaTrader 4 and MQL4 - big changes are coming
TheXpert, 2013.08.15 14:29
Supplement.
hrenfx: Я написал цикл for! - Он отлично считает нужную только мне одному хрень. Если его запилить в MQL5 то в клауде он всех порвет, и будет считать со скоростью 1 млрд. баров AskLow BidHigh в секунду!
Renat: Are you stupid?
The Public: How could I be! Why do you want to get banned? Well, the for loop is such a cool thing, it's a real strategy tester, and what a fast one at that! And why is it that you do not understand such a bright head as hrenfx!!!
C-4 : Yeah, I don't know what he's talking about, but he's a fool for sure!
Don't fuck with me :)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
An interesting topic for many: What will be new in MetaTrader 4 and MQL4?
Urain, 2013.08.08 20:05
The spread of a 1-minute bar (and MT5 history is made of 1-minute bars) is equal to the difference between Ask and Bid at bar opening.
Here:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
What Type of Analysts for Diversification?
aharata, 2013.08.24 18:15
If we imagine there is a hell of a kitchen) and a caustic toxic appeared before him) with diversification. And the kitchen thinks, how to dump the toxic, the kitchen sees, stops and gives kotirs, so that the maximum load was - that is, correlates the footwork - if you put it that way).
That's how a corrosive toxic looks at the stops to correlate and select instruments or change stops)?
ps - don't go into the annals)
Here:
yosuf 2013.08.25 15:47
5. Расшатаю основы эконoметрики, в части, предполагающей поиск подходящей функции для описания конкретных экономических, и не только экономических, процессов;