Annals of the mql5.com forum - page 5
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Zeleniy:
I would make some topics unpaid at all, even my own
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/10710#comment_430836
abolk2013.02.17 06:28 #
Firstly, the word "Trader" should be capitalised.abolk2013.02.16 23:09 #
...The answer toyou is yes, I claimeveryone ends up dumping everything....
Here (emphasis mine):
ameboo.com:
if you have to decompile the owl in order to understand the basic concept, it is a bad owl.
knowing the idea behind it, it's easy to reproduce it in your own code.
Here (picture inserted for clarity, text emphasis mine):
А что означают цифры,теперь еще галочки начали появляться рядом с цифрами где нет аватарок
From here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/5219
What do you want me to do for $10 for two days?????
Dear forum users, please do not be lazy and choose your answer.
The survey is to increase the competitiveness of our community
Third point to read - From the link from the mql 4 forum
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6569#comment_185783