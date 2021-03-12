Annals of the mql5.com forum - page 5

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Для маленьких людей с маленькими депозитами, нужны большие проценты и большие риски соответственно. Только тогда есть шанс.

m.butya2013.02.15 20:00
 

Zeleniy:

I would make some topics unpaid at all, even my own

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/10710#comment_430836

 


abolk2013.02.17 06:28 #

Firstly, the word "Trader" should be capitalised.

abolk2013.02.16 23:09 #

...The answer toyou is yes, I claimeveryone ends up dumping everything....

 

Here (emphasis mine):

m.butya: So in case of need, it is he whoI will cave in to first, as someone who can openly say what he thinks, rather than wagging at petty things.
 

ameboo.com:

if you have to decompile the owl in order to understand the basic concept, it is a bad owl.

knowing the idea behind it, it's easy to reproduce it in your own code.

Hence
 

Here (picture inserted for clarity, text emphasis mine):

abolk 2013.03.10 12:02
server:

А что означают цифры,теперь еще галочки начали появляться рядом с цифрами где нет аватарок

"надо меньше пить". Это как же надо глаза поставить, чтобы такое увидеть.
 


From here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/5219

 
abolk: Where did you get my words for the link? I deleted them ...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/11111/page17#comment_450081
 
ForTrader: ... I fixed a couple of lines in the code to make it work to specifications...
What do you want me to do for $10 for two days?????
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/11111/page9#comment_448859
 
Mischek 2012.04.23 18:09

Dear forum users, please do not be lazy and choose your answer.
The survey is to increase the competitiveness of our community

Third point to read - From the link from the mql 4 forum

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6569#comment_185783

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