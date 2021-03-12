Annals of the mql5.com forum - page 15
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Виталий Кононюк:
Прибыльная торговля это как супружеская измена: неудобно, не долго и никому не рассказать...
I have an opening price of 1.10052 on the 29th, so theory = lame
Hence:
и совет вам всем на будущее не теряйте своих клиентов ,а именно не просите больше чем договаривались)) а то из-за 5 баксов вы теряете в год до 200-500 ,помните клиент всегда прав и он вам платит деньги .иногда у программистов наступает звездная болезнь и вместо обговоренных 15 баксов начинает просить 30 $ ну а результат не получает тех 15 ,да еще теряет клиента который в будущем ему платил бы и платил пусть где-то меньше на 5 $ чем программист рассчитывал ,но сами ответьте что лучше получить 15$ и ждать заказов дальше или послать клиента искать другого программиста из-за 5 баксов при этом не понятно что кому доказал -ТАК МЫСЛИ ВСЛУХ ДУМАЙТЕ НА МОЕЙ ИСТОРИИ С МОИМ ПРОГРАММИСТОМ ( ХОРОШИЙ ОН ЧЕЛОВЕК НО ДЕНЬГИ ВСЕХ ПОРТЯТ )
Polite youngsters, no traction yet, but they're getting the hang of it. )
Hi guys all ) Please advise - I need to write code - I can not figure out how to write it
- i need a select order that is in the history - the idea is if the last order closed with a negative value, we do something like >.....
Please advise who knows pliz)
Thanks in advance )
Personal application, heh.)
Personal application, heh.)
Hence:
There are worse things in freelancing. I remember a guy once wrote to do this-.... It's a lot of stuff. A budget of $3.
I almost fell off my chair.
There are worse things in freelancing. I remember a guy once wrote to do this-.... It's a lot of stuff. A budget of $3.
I almost fell off my chair.