Annals of the mql5.com forum - page 15

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Azamat Mullayanov:
Friends, let's chip in and close my mortgage!
And posted even correctly - in humour.
 

Виталий Кононюк:
Прибыльная торговля это как супружеская измена: неудобно, не долго и никому не рассказать...

Ищу Саратников для совсместного обучения Специальности Трейдер
Ищу Саратников для совсместного обучения Специальности Трейдер
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Ищу Саратников для совсместного обучения Специальности Трейдер. - Страница 3 - Категория: общее обсуждение
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov2015.06.29 11:16 RU
Виталий Кононюк:
I have an opening price of 1.10052 on the 29th, so theory = lame
The theory is not responsible forthe opening price! It's you in the heat of the moment, under pressure of facts, who gave away your surprise and admiration in such a ridiculous way.
 

Hence:

 и совет  вам всем на будущее не теряйте своих клиентов ,а именно не просите больше чем договаривались)) а то из-за 5 баксов вы теряете в год до 200-500 ,помните клиент всегда прав и он вам платит деньги .иногда у программистов наступает звездная болезнь и вместо обговоренных 15 баксов начинает просить 30 $ ну а результат не получает тех 15 ,да еще теряет клиента который в будущем ему платил бы и платил пусть где-то меньше на 5 $ чем программист рассчитывал ,но сами ответьте что лучше получить 15$  и ждать заказов дальше или послать клиента искать другого программиста из-за 5 баксов при этом не понятно что кому доказал -ТАК МЫСЛИ ВСЛУХ  ДУМАЙТЕ НА МОЕЙ ИСТОРИИ С МОИМ ПРОГРАММИСТОМ ( ХОРОШИЙ ОН  ЧЕЛОВЕК НО ДЕНЬГИ ВСЕХ ПОРТЯТ )

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

+100500
 

Polite youngsters, no traction yet, but they're getting the hang of it. )

Tema972016.01.21 19:37 RU

Hi guys all ) Please advise - I need to write code - I can not figure out how to write it

- i need a select order that is in the history - the idea is if the last order closed with a negative value, we do something like >.....

Please advise who knows pliz)

Thanks in advance )

 

Personal application, heh.)

[Deleted]  
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

Personal application, heh.)

Seen it, laughed).
 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

Hence:

There are worse things in freelancing. I remember a guy once wrote to do this-.... It's a lot of stuff. A budget of $3.

I almost fell off my chair.

 
Yaroslav Vakarchuk:

There are worse things in freelancing. I remember a guy once wrote to do this-.... It's a lot of stuff. A budget of $3.

I almost fell off my chair.

I'm sometimes asked to write just a profitable Expert Advisor at my discretion... Payments are guaranteed...
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