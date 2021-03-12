Annals of the mql5.com forum

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Since the centre of gravity of intellect is shifting here from quaternary, and pearls here are already different, I could not stand it and decided to create a branch similar to quaternary.

The rules are the same:

1. 1. Exceptional pearls are to be posted here, both as far as silliness and absurdity is concerned.

2. Perls are not discussed, but simply recorded in this thread. A direct link to the post is provided and the post is quoted.

You can post it as an image or as a text. The main thing is to have a link to the original post.

Let's begin.

here:

Zeleniy 2012.11.24 08:12
Farekx:
Думаю не стоит брать скальперские и пипсовочные сигналы

В статистике сигнала есть длинный трейд и короткий трейд

Сколько должно пройти времени чтобы совершённая сделка обозналась как длинный трейд ?

 
Mathemat... the centre of gravity of intellect moves here from the quarters...
Sad. Better this "centre of gravity of intellect" be "scorched with hollow iron". Direct link to the post.
 

...я перед совершением операции испытываю кислотность организма, я испытываю какуюту эйфорию, что дальше дает для совершения сделок.

here

 

This seems to be a forum for MT5 developers and users who are in any way related to trading.

Could you please post in other forums?

[Deleted]  
her.human:

Click this button to complain about Mathemat's annals to Mathemat himself:

 
DmitriyN: Click this button to complain about Mathemat's annals to Mathemat himself:
That's an A! Score!
 

the robot is interfered with by a living organism.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/9253/page2#comment_384806

Пипсовочные стратегии
Пипсовочные стратегии
  • www.mql5.com
Прошу выкладывать интересные торговые стратегии, желательно с примером использования хотя бы в тестере, а лучше на демо/реальном счете, скриншоты работы на графике мало интересуют, т.
 
lazarev-d-m:

the robot is interfered with by a living organism.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/9253/page2#comment_384806

This is not a branch of humour or what you consider humour.

Also, there is no explicit pearl. See the rules of the thread:

A direct link to the post is provided and the post itself is quoted.
 
Mathemat:



That is the quote. Only there are no inverted commas.

And yes, it doesn't need to go in the humor section either. I object with all my paws. And my tail, too.

[Deleted]  
<br / translate="no">Inmodern language, the word annals is often used to mean "chronicle", a record of significant events. In this sense, the expression "entered the annals" is synonymous with "went down in history".
Wikipedia
Анналы — Википедия
  • ru.wikipedia.org
Анна́лы (множественное число, лат.  от annus — год) — погодные записи событий, связанных с жизнью города, области или страны. Древний аналог русских летописей. Наиболее известное произведение с этим названием принадлежит Тациту (см. «Анналы» Тацита). В современном языке слово «анналы» часто используется в значении «хроника», запись...
 
IvanIvanov:
Wikipedia

I don't mind at all, I wanted to create a featherbed thread myself, but I swear to god this is the first time I've seen such a word, I have a feeling that the thread was created with a subtext....

I'm all for it and it will be very interesting to see my own and other people's burns.

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