Annals of the mql5.com forum
This seems to be a forum for MT5 developers and users who are in any way related to trading.
Could you please post in other forums?
the robot is interfered with by a living organism.
- www.mql5.com
the robot is interfered with by a living organism.
This is not a branch of humour or what you consider humour.
Also, there is no explicit pearl. See the rules of the thread:
That is the quote. Only there are no inverted commas.
And yes, it doesn't need to go in the humor section either. I object with all my paws. And my tail, too.
- ru.wikipedia.org
Wikipedia
I don't mind at all, I wanted to create a featherbed thread myself, but I swear to god this is the first time I've seen such a word, I have a feeling that the thread was created with a subtext....
I'm all for it and it will be very interesting to see my own and other people's burns.
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Since the centre of gravity of intellect is shifting here from quaternary, and pearls here are already different, I could not stand it and decided to create a branch similar to quaternary.
The rules are the same:
1. 1. Exceptional pearls are to be posted here, both as far as silliness and absurdity is concerned.
2. Perls are not discussed, but simply recorded in this thread. A direct link to the post is provided and the post is quoted.
You can post it as an image or as a text. The main thing is to have a link to the original post.
Let's begin.
here:
Думаю не стоит брать скальперские и пипсовочные сигналы
В статистике сигнала есть длинный трейд и короткий трейд
Сколько должно пройти времени чтобы совершённая сделка обозналась как длинный трейд ?