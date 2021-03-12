Annals of the mql5.com forum - page 14
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Here's another good example:
c.He is free if and there are no claims if he is not where we are.
here
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Stop at the Hai/Loi level of previous bar
sergeev, 2014.11.06 16:08
Found a solution and did not share it?
this is how russian forums work!
Advisors: News Trading
vorese, 2014.11.07 17:15The Stop Loss and Take Profit should be set so that the first does not disappoint you and the second makes you happy.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Did you see what appeared at the top?
IvanIvanov, 2014.11.25 14:12Man, when will they fix the menu on android, walking around the site is problematic, when I click on the menu at random, I end up somewhere randomly
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
What do you think of this gold hoax?
server, 2015.01.04 19:28
There is not a single state that would refuse to receive in gold
Gold is such a versatile commodity - the four main segments of gold consumption are: jewellery, private investment, public investment, central bank demand and industrial consumption.
Paper is paper, no matter what is printed on it
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Everyone has forgotten about the threat of default in the US in late 2014, now the dollar is higher than ever on "positive" news. How do you assess the stability of the US dollar after March 16, 2015?
AlexeyVik, 2015.02.17 12:28
Why is it all quoted to the dollar? And EURUSD or GBPUSD or AUDUSD.
Otherwise of course the dollar has been and will remain $1 = 1 candy bar wrapper. Not even from a candy bar...
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Theory
khorosh, 2015.06.17 00:53The logic is simple: if the calculations show that a grail is obtained, but we know that grails do not exist. Conclusion: - somewhere in the calculations is an error).