Annals of the mql5.com forum - page 14

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Here's another good example:


 
Meaning what a friend should do.
c.He is free if and there are no claims if he is not where we are.

here
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У меня вопрос. пользуюсь мета 4 от ... не закрывается ордер. пишет, что закрыт рынок. Что делать?? как закрыть ордер?? может нужно как то открыть рынок и закрыть ордер или как?? что делать в общем
here
 

Advisors: News Trading

vorese, 2014.11.07 17:15

The Stop Loss and Take Profit should be set so that the first does not disappoint you and the second makes you happy.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Did you see what appeared at the top?

IvanIvanov, 2014.11.25 14:12

Man, when will they fix the menu on android, walking around the site is problematic, when I click on the menu at random, I end up somewhere randomly

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

What do you think of this gold hoax?

server, 2015.01.04 19:28

There is not a single state that would refuse to receive in gold

Gold is such a versatile commodity - the four main segments of gold consumption are: jewellery, private investment, public investment, central bank demand and industrial consumption.

Paper is paper, no matter what is printed on it


 

Orders for trading software development

Profitable Expert Advisor

< 10 USD, from 1 to 100 days.

I am asking you to develop a profitable Expert Advisor.

Requirements:

1)EA must be profitable on annual test (with each of 12 months being profitable)

2) frequency of trades - at least 2 a day

3) Drawdown - not more than 20%

4) The percentage of profitable trades - at least 60%.

5) Initiative, sociability and simplicity

6) Greed, stinginess and secrecy are not welcome.

Reward: Fishing tours in Kaluga region, long term cooperation and respect.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Market Theory

khorosh, 2015.06.17 00:53

The logic is simple: if the calculations show that a grail is obtained, but we know that grails do not exist. Conclusion: - somewhere in the calculations is an error).
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