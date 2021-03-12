Annals of the mql5.com forum - page 16
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I am sometimes asked to write just a profitable advisor of my own choosing... Payment is guaranteed...
This is a masterpiece ........
This is a masterpiece ........
At the moment, it is absolutely clear that the minimum required technological level has risen so high that neither manual trading nor rudimentary technical analysis is of any importance....
...
There will be 4 generations of traders in 2 years, in case you are not aware.
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
A marriage proposal
stsmotor, 2017.03.03 13:11
So...
I'm a programmer myself, but ss.
Please write to me people
I am a programmer myself, but I am not sure how to put them in the loop.
2.Who has something to do with cs-programming...
3.Who understands the trick he will write.... for the most part this applies to programmers who understand thegeometric model of cc+ and Mql.
///yes the language format is the same
A fine specimen of Russian-English surzhik from here:
...чем более положительно значение m_direction is, тем больше..
I am sometimes asked to write just a profitable Expert Advisor at my discretion... Payment is guaranteed...
Guarantee payment after profit on this advisor. Makes sense. Right in the eye.
And how can you draw the future if everyone trades as they see fit? The very idea of predicting is absurd, in my opinion.
That's it, let's split up. The idea of profiting from speculation is absurd.
more than 50% guarantee