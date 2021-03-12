Annals of the mql5.com forum - page 12

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There is a proposal to separate annals and a(n)nals.
 
TheXpert:
There is a proposal to separate annals and a(n)nals.
Hello asshole new year ))))
 

so many options for a comment, but it's better without

But Kolya got it)))

I would never do that again!

Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy tester

I propose to make a credit exchange

GriFFon4ik, 2014.02.13 23:36

Urain:
Ну так в этом то и фишка, форум и есть движёк для майнинга кредитов :) 

and how did you earn that rating?

 
Irbis_in:

jyiv:
Any period the price itself comes earlier than in mt4.and mt5

Not surprised. You have a TV in which the price comes early and aCode Base indicator followed by the price. It is not the other way round.

Here.

Возможно ли обмануть форекс.
Возможно ли обмануть форекс.
  • www.mql5.com
Возможно ли вообще, обмануть форекс.
[Deleted]  
I noticed the word Paying when I saved the comment but decided not to change it
[Deleted]  
GriFFon4ik:
I noticed the word Rating when I saved the comment but decided not to change it.)
I'm inventing a new language called "Laban."
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

sergeev, 2014.03.08 11:56

I am looking forward to seeing the new "green man" in the editor



 


(from reviews of one product in the marketplace)

 
papaklass:

I check my strategies for trading suitability in one way - I change the direction of position opening to the opposite one (e.g. Buy to Sell). If the MO of the strategy remains positive, then I use the strategy in practice.

Here
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