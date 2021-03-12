Annals of the mql5.com forum - page 12
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There is a proposal to separate annals and a(n)nals.
so many options for a comment, but it's better without
But Kolya got it)))
I would never do that again!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy tester
I propose to make a credit exchange
GriFFon4ik, 2014.02.13 23:36
Urain:
Ну так в этом то и фишка, форум и есть движёк для майнинга кредитов :)
jyiv:
Any period the price itself comes earlier than in mt4.and mt5
Not surprised. You have a TV in which the price comes early and aCode Base indicator followed by the price. It is not the other way round.
Here.
I noticed the word Rating when I saved the comment but decided not to change it.)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
sergeev, 2014.03.08 11:56
I am looking forward to seeing the new "green man" in the editor
(from reviews of one product in the marketplace)
I check my strategies for trading suitability in one way - I change the direction of position opening to the opposite one (e.g. Buy to Sell). If the MO of the strategy remains positive, then I use the strategy in practice.