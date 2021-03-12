Annals of the mql5.com forum - page 10

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Questions from Beginners

sneak, 2013.08.28 22:09

Tell me, 50 rating 1$ every week? who has 5000 he gets 100$ a week?


 

Forum

Can you test EAs for the future? In the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester on not with a broker

jonano, 2013.09.17 23:56

Can you _test_ the EA for the future? In the strategy tester MetaTrader 5 at not with a broker? Not just in the past? I'm using a free Roman5 EA, like I can't test it for the future, why? Do you know a free EA that I can test for the future on markets ...

- John


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

I have a great desire to return the money to the customer, to become honest and to stop surprising inadequate customers.

zfs, 2013.09.24 11:42

...I understand the project, and could have implemented it as I would have liked, according to the terms of reference, but did as the customer wanted, but he could not understand what he wanted, so he counted his stupidity as mine.

 
 

papaklass 2013.10.15 18:53 # EN


"One doesn't steal where everyone is honest, but where it's IMPOSSIBLE to steal."

 

TrueTL v1.8 - 1.81


Apricis, 2013.10.19 22:02

Been looking for the free version for a long time, couldn't find it, does anyone have it? Don't be stingy, share
 
I am not always in profit.
I may even do 100% profit per month, and I don't lose money. It all depends on your brain, character, biorhythms, and position of the moon ...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/15102
 

From work:

то есть прибыль + убыток = прибыль
 
/text deleted - Mathemat/.
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