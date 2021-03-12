Annals of the mql5.com forum - page 13
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"Sucked out of thin air" :)
It's slang of local coders when they don't have arguments in a discussion (when they "treat" non-programmers - that is - their potential customers - on whom they make money here).
I've been "treated" with that phrase too.
I've never heard that expression before ... it must be something from the feni.
========
Just kidding (but true) - no offense.
I'd like to start a thread on how to have a proper discussion ... But I'm sorry, I'm not an expert here either :) (I have different jargon).
1. продать могут какую то как раз таки не основную а второстепенную состовляющую какой то граальной стратегии. если это действительно ГРААЛЬ то его ядро, сердце стратегии продавать никто не будет.
2. "Во вторых грааль это стратегия состоящая из множества (ПОЛЕЗНЫХ И НУЖНЫХ) индикаторов а не роботов.." тут простите совсем не понятно. откуда такое разделение? робот-это всего лишь автомат а торговать он может на этих же самых "полезных" и "нужных" индикаторах и написан он может быть тоже на основе опыта трейдера..
3. I wouldn't be so categorical about the market either... I wouldn't make such a categorical statement about the market either. 60% a year is quite a lot and it's not a question of can or can't, some strategies can make hundreds a month, it's a question of stability.
There are a lot of trolls out there.... In fact all systems are profitable... but if many want to make 1000% of the deposit in a day ... that's just nonsense... unless you are clairvoyant and see every candle...
Trading Chaos is a very useful thing for those who want to make stable and profitable money... +
Source.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
AccountMargin() is not working correctly in MT4
MT6, 2014.08.13 13:19
I'm writing a book about Science in Forex and there will be a chapter on "Critique ofMQL errors and problems that are uncorrectable! "
( not by reason-not by explanation)
thisAccountMargin() will definitely go there
I'll send it to you later or give you the link to the publisher
"sucked out of thin air" :)
...
You've really lost your sense of humour this minute, second (I'm not serious :)
It's the opposite of good!
The annals aren't just about silly things, they're also about good jokes )