Annals of the mql5.com forum - page 11
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Suggestions, remarks, errors on "Signals" service
trora, 2013.11.17 11:26
You should not think you are smarter than others.
methinks the % of one free Subscriber going to a paid service?
I can judge by the messages in one thread with a scandalous signal, where there were 8000 freeloaders, and when the signal was made paid, there were 1000 or 2000 subscribers. (I don't remember exactly, and I'm too lazy to look).
That's a fact. And your speculation is speculation.
and also give statistics for free subscription conversions from one free service to another.
and yes -accept the simple truth - i am smarter than you. whether i think i am smarter or not is irrelevant. what matters is the fact - i am smarter.
:)))
:)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Trading system based on multiple signals
sashagurin, 2014.01.10 18:29
Guys, a tip. I signed up for signals. How long to wait for them and in what form they come.
Flood is deleted - the one I could have deleted.
Please don't forget the rules of this thread (in the topicstarter's post):
Orders for trading software development
Need to restore my EA completely as is
< 10 credits, up to 1 day.I need to restore as is my EA file that will give the competent programmer who is always in touch without delaying one day of the specified period of performance, here on the site, the work of the EA watch on a demo account, so it must be with the source code! I am not greedy for money and therefore know that the work can not cost more than $ 10, because of this site is 10 credits!