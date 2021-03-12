Annals of the mql5.com forum - page 8
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https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/8322
You are, I'm sorry to say, a mess in the head.
Andrei01:
Is that bad or good? :)
Scriptong:
Depends on the purpose of the interlocutor: to eat or to talk ))))
(All right!)) )))
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
The Cloud, "Turbo" - Genetic Optimization Mode
MetaDriver, 2013.06.01 21:53
...This is unlikely to help drastically. Once again, it's not just about retarded agents. Some of the fast ones get eliminated as the play progresses. The problem is radically solved by redundancy. Let's go back to nature... Or don't we? Mother...! :)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/10454/unread#unread
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/10454/unread#unread
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT5 For those who care about speed.
Shelandr, 2013.07.04 06:30
I tried it on forex, it works fast and keeps close position super fast without slippage, on a rapid drop it went out very clean (Expert Advisor on MT5).
I have tested the ping to Alpari and found 80 ms. Their server is in America, that is why it takes so long. I feel like Alpha is in Moscow and Ineed to measure it but overall Ifeel no more than 15ms and I measured it in the evening when the internet is overloaded. I measured it in the evening when the Internet was overloaded, but it should be better in the daytime.
In principle, MT5 is working steadily. My claims are not valid. My idea is to use standard Expert Advisor with standard project planning tools, like SI# ... maybe it's subjective, but I still can't implement a number of program functions in MQL... Not that it's impossible, but it's tedious to understand and ask questions constantly.
Why did the developers put such a clamp on themselves? They would have made an object communicating with the server and users would have mounted it in their programmes and thanked the developers...
All commands remain, there is even no need to do a description ... Maybe a little polish for a separate export and that's all ok, boss.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Market behavior
pantural, 2013.07.10 16:02
If we consider scams, then only in the context of excess profits
This is from a foursome, but seems worthy of both forums to me ;)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/146025/page13#821997
No need to cry. We need to work.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy testing
Installer for MQL5 Projects
Renat, 2013.07.27 21:29
The main idea of this article is to give the correct answers to a couple of questions, like: "Why?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Is Marting so bad? Or should one know how to prepare it?
zfs, 2013.08.02 20:09If Reshetov proved it, I knew it even before Bernoulli).