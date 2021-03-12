Annals of the mql5.com forum - page 8

New comment
 


https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/8322

 
Contender:

You are, I'm sorry to say, a mess in the head.

Andrei01:
Is that bad or good? :)

Scriptong:
Depends on the purpose of the interlocutor: to eat or to talk ))))

From the dialogue from here
 

(All right!)) )))

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

The Cloud, "Turbo" - Genetic Optimization Mode

MetaDriver, 2013.06.01 21:53

...

This is unlikely to help drastically. Once again, it's not just about retarded agents. Some of the fast ones get eliminated as the play progresses. The problem is radically solved by redundancy. Let's go back to nature... Or don't we? Mother...! :)

 
Silent:


https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/10454/unread#unread

Gee, that's a funny one. :)
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT5 For those who care about speed.

Shelandr, 2013.07.04 06:30

I tried it on forex, it works fast and keeps close position super fast without slippage, on a rapid drop it went out very clean (Expert Advisor on MT5).

I have tested the ping to Alpari and found 80 ms. Their server is in America, that is why it takes so long. I feel like Alpha is in Moscow and Ineed to measure it but overall Ifeel no more than 15ms and I measured it in the evening when the internet is overloaded. I measured it in the evening when the Internet was overloaded, but it should be better in the daytime.

In principle, MT5 is working steadily. My claims are not valid. My idea is to use standard Expert Advisor with standard project planning tools, like SI# ... maybe it's subjective, but I still can't implement a number of program functions in MQL... Not that it's impossible, but it's tedious to understand and ask questions constantly.

Why did the developers put such a clamp on themselves? They would have made an object communicating with the server and users would have mounted it in their programmes and thanked the developers...

All commands remain, there is even no need to do a description ... Maybe a little polish for a separate export and that's all ok, boss.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Market behavior

pantural, 2013.07.10 16:02

If we consider scams, then only in the context of excess profits


 

This is from a foursome, but seems worthy of both forums to me ;)

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/146025/page13#821997

Renat:

No need to cry. We need to work.

Что будет нового в MetaTrader 4 и MQL4 - большие изменения на подходе - MQL4 форум
  • www.mql5.com
Что будет нового в MetaTrader 4 и MQL4 - большие изменения на подходе - MQL4 форум
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy testing

Installer for MQL5 Projects

Renat, 2013.07.27 21:29

The main idea of this article is to give the correct answers to a couple of questions, like: "Why?


12345678910111213141516
New comment